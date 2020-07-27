Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Asia Tech 2020 Optical Networking & Date Center ConnectAfricaCom 2020 Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCloud Native WorldCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

As EU dithers, Vodafone prepares for Huawei removal

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 7/27/2020
Comment (0)

Like any masterful bureaucrat, the European Union (EU) is an expert in the art of fudge and procrastination.

Only a supra-national tangle of government institutions could spend months deliberating the role of Chinese vendors in Europe's 5G networks and still not have anything conclusive to say.

On Friday, the European Commission weighed in with its latest assessment of progress by different countries on implementing its so-called "toolbox," supposedly a set of cybersecurity guidelines to help member states minimize the Huawei risk.

And yet the wider world is still trying to figure out if the EU will reluctantly take its lead from the rebellious UK, banning Huawei from the region's 5G infrastructure. Most analysts think unilateral moves by France and Germany, the EU's powerbrokers, will be more important than what emerges from Brussels.

How the US thinks of Huawei.
How the US thinks of Huawei.

The EC's latest report is like parts of the Bible – minus the scenes of naked fruitarians cavorting with legless reptiles: You can read into it what you want.

All that said, a few likelihoods are taking shape in the Kafkaesque corridors of EU power, and they may have cataclysmic consequences for service providers that were overly tempted by what Huawei had to offer. Judging by a recent Strand Consult report on telco exposure to the Chinese vendor, Vodafone looks especially sinful.

Forbidden fruit
The first thing, already widely acknowledged, is that Huawei's core network business in Europe is probably damned.

Europe's authorities have apparently been persuaded to regard the "core" as the sensitive brain of any network, not to be supplied or interfered with by any "high-risk suppliers," its euphemism for Huawei and ZTE.

While the UK's National Cyber Security Center has specifically called out those companies in its own recent assessments, the EC cannot quite bring itself to name them, as if any mention could invoke the wrath of China.

Europe's Huawei-reliant service providers have received the message, though: Vodafone is stripping Huawei out of all European core networks at an estimated cost of €200 million (US$235 million); Deutsche Telekom is also working toward a "Chinese-free core," CEO Timotheus Höttges said earlier this year.

The other likelihood is that Huawei's non-core network business in Europe is about to be clobbered by restrictions of one kind or another. The most probable scenario is that its presence in other network domains is capped, a move the UK attempted in January before it plumped for a comprehensive ban several months later.

In the latest report, the clearest indication of this comes on page 7, where the EC, revisiting its toolbox recommendations, says operators should "limit any major dependency on a single supplier" and "ensure an adequate balance of suppliers at national level."

Later on, it lauds one country for making sure "no single supplier represents more than 40% of [any] given market segment."

Measures along those lines could hurt Nordic suppliers as well in countries where they are the dominant providers of infrastructure. But the overarching effect would be to punish the vendor with the highest market share regionally. And that company happens to be Huawei.

Vendor balancing means less Huawei
As perhaps the most Huawei-dependent operator in Europe, Vodafone is desperate to avoid a UK-like ban in other countries. It now seems to think it can ward off this ban through what CEO Nick Read describes as "vendor balancing."

"If I go down to the radio, our stance is always that we want to have vendor diversity and so we operate with the three major vendors today – Ericsson, Nokia and Huawei – across Europe," he told analysts during a call on Friday, as the EC published its report.

"We want more diversity and vendor balancing," Read went on. "We want to ensure there is a degree of balancing because what European countries are really focused on is resilience of the network infrastructure and therefore not to rely on any one vendor."

Huawei versus European vendors in Vodafone's networks
Source: Strand Consult.
Source: Strand Consult.

Unfortunately, about 70% of Vodafone's radio access network (RAN) equipment across 12 European countries is currently supplied by Huawei, according to Strand Consult's detailed report looking at European dependency on Chinese equipment vendors.

In six countries, including the Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary and Romania, Huawei accounts for the entirety of Vodafone's RAN, states the report.

Whatever "vendor balancing" means in practice to either Vodafone or the European Commission, it surely cannot mean taking 100% of the RAN from a single supplier.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Read has essentially acknowledged that a swathe of Huawei's infrastructure will have to be replaced, and investors may be worried about the cost: Vodafone's share price was down 2% during mid-morning trading in London after falling 5% on Friday.

Vodafone has stoked concern by dramatically playing up the cost of a Huawei swap-out in the UK. A ban would cost "billions," said Andrea Donà, the head of networks for Vodafone UK, days before the UK government decided to ban the Chinese vendor anyway.

An important question is on timing. UK authorities have given operators until the end of 2027 to remove Huawei. France may reportedly do the same by refusing to renew Huawei's equipment licenses as they expire in the next few years.

Regardless of a ban or restrictions, operators would need to replace equipment over such period. If they can largely depreciate those assets before shifting to a new vendor, cost and disruption could be minimized.

The next round of EU paper shuffling should eventually lead to the development of a European 5G certification process later this year, although no one can state with complete confidence what measures this will propose.

Read doubts Europe will copy the UK and kowtow to the US, which has leaned heavily on European governments to ban Huawei.

"My view is the UK decision was unique to the UK because of its geopolitical position, being a member of Five Eyes and [given] its relationship with US," he said. "I do not see it as an automatic translation or simple translation across to Europe."

Right now, Europe's various governments are submitting details of their own plans to the EC. Inevitably delayed by coronavirus, that process is designed to inform the supra-national decisions that are eventually taken.

As political objections grow, the EC may discover Huawei has already been shackled or exterminated in the region's most important markets by the time it has something to say.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing
July 29, 2020, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2020
August 4-6, 2020, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking & Date Center Connect
August 10-12, 2020, Digital Symposium
AfricaCom 2020
August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 28, 2020 Putting the Geospatial in 5G
July 29, 2020 Get 5G Ready Today and Modernize Your OSS/BSS With Cloud-Native IT
July 29, 2020 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
July 30, 2020 Accelerating 5G monetization – is network slicing key?
July 30, 2020 Disaggregation and the Intelligent Edge - Turning Vision into Reality
July 30, 2020 Offload Hyperscale DDoS Attacks to SmartNICs: Powerful and Agile Deployment for 5G Security
August 4, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 10, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 1
August 12, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 2
August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
CIoT Powers Industry Upgrades and Enables Future IoT By Huawei
Despite Geopolitical Disagreements, China Remains at the Core of 5G SA Deployments By Dario Talmesio, Omdia
Evolving to a Telco Converged Cloud for a Worry-Free 5G SA By Huawei
Building a Secure Hybrid WAN With SD-WAN By Satish Madiraju, for Fortinet
5G Performance – Better Signal With AI By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE