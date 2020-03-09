Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G EventCable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights AwardsAfricaCom 2020
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Arianespace launch gives small satellite market a lift

News Analysis Pádraig Belton, Contributor, Light Reading 9/3/2020
Comment (0)

France's Arianespace returned to space after a year-long hiatus, with its Vega rocket ferrying 53 satellites into orbit for 21 customers.

The mission introduces a new satellite dispenser, making it cheaper for companies to hitch a lift into orbit for their satellites.

Back on the horse: The Vega launch is the first since 2019, when a rocket was lost in July. (Source: Arianespace)
Back on the horse: The Vega launch is the first since 2019, when a rocket was lost in July.
(Source: Arianespace)

Arianespace's Small Spacecraft Mission Service (SSMS) satellite dispenser joins a bursting market of companies, including SpaceX with its Falcon 9 rocket, all jostling to be the Uber of spacelift.

The 30-metre high Vega rocket set off from French Guiana at 10:51 p.m. local time.

On board were seven micro-satellites weighing between 15kg and 150kg in a lower compartment, and 46 nano-satellite "cubesats," each weighing between 250g and 7kg, in the upper section.

The Vega delivered its payload during a flight sequence lasting one hour and 44 minutes between its liftoff and the final separation.

It sets a record for the most spacecraft launched on a single European rocket. In 2017, the Indian Space Research Organization's Indian Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle carried 104 small satellites into space, setting the all-time record.

It was the rocket's first return to space since July 2019, when a Vega rocket veered off course two minutes after launch, and was subsequently lost.

In September, an investigating commission found the fault was likely a motor failure in the rocket's second stage.

The launch had been delayed slightly, from an initial date on June 18, due to unfavorable wind conditions in Guiana and, most recently, a typhoon near a tracking station in South Korea.

Telecoms hitching a ride
Press reports said one satellite, a 138kg experimental communication satellite built by Maxar Technologies, was the first demonstration satellite by a Facebook subsidiary, and eventually could be used to provide global broadband Internet services.

The Facebook subsidiary, PointView Tech, is working to place a constellation of small satellites in low-earth orbit.

The constellation will deliver gigabit-speed Internet in digitally deprived areas such as sub-Saharan Africa.

Arianespace celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2020. When the company was founded in 1980 it was the world's first commercial launch provider.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

It is now joining an increasingly busy rideshare market to space.

In the past, customers with small satellites have had to wait to piggyback on to larger satellites' rocket launches, making use of spare space.

The rideshare model is geared around a large number of small satellites instead.

Elon Musk's SpaceX launched its first rideshare mission in June, sending up a batch of 58 satellites for its own Starlink program offering broadband from orbit, plus three SkySats satellites for San Francisco earth imaging company Planet Labs.

At the end of August, Long Beach-based Rocket Lab brought a 100kg microsatellite offering on-demand earth observation data to orbit for Capella Space.

It was Rocket Lab's own return to space after a failed July 5 launch which saw the loss of seven satellites belonging to three companies.

While SpaceX and Rocket Lab both hail from California, Arianespace's Small Spacecraft Mission Service has a solidly European pedigree. Italy's aerospace manufacturer Avio builds the Vega rocket.

The Czech Republic's SAB Aerospace and Italy's Bercella together design and manufacture the modular satellite dispenser.

Small satellites are a burgeoning field, with many intended for telecommunications.

In 2019, 45% of global launches included these so-called "smallsats," with 389 of them launched into orbit.

With this proof of concept now an apparent sky-high success, Adrianespace will now focus on its Vega E, a rocket platform designed around small satellites, with three instead of four stages. Its maiden launch is scheduled for 2024.

Related posts:

— Pádraig Belton, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 8, 2020 6GHz band for 5G: the Opportunities for Society
September 10, 2020 Private Wireless Networks: Unlocking the Value for Enterprise Business
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Architecture for High-Performance Cloud-Native CDN
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 16, 2020 Comprehensive Security Assurance Is Essential in the 5G Era
September 16, 2020 From Monetization to Engagement: What’s Missing from Your 5G Stack?
September 17, 2020 Digitalized and Automated FTTx: Key to successful deployment
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
September 29, 2020 Turning Disparate Data Into a Market Growth Opportunity
September 30, 2020 Rewriting the FTTx playbook with Open and Disaggregated approach
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
3GPP R18 Launches 5G Smart Grid Research, Unifies Global Standards, and Leads Industry Development By Huawei
NetEngine 8000 Helps Open Up the 400GE Intelligent IP Era By Huawei
DC 2025: Ultra-Fast, Scalable, Green By Huawei
AUTIN AI Practices Delivers Cost Reduction, Quality Improvement and Transformation for Operation and Maintenance By Jet Xu, Director, ICT Operation Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei
Premium Networks Build Differentiated Competitiveness for Carriers By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE