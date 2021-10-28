Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Networking StrategiesThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Apple's 5G juggernaut stumbles over supply chain troubles

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 10/28/2021
Comment (0)

Apple reported huge sales of its newest 5G smartphone in its most recent quarter, but company officials warned that supply chain problems are bad and getting worse.

"It is affecting most of our products currently," CEO Tim Cook said of the supply chain issue. Importantly, he declined to speculate on when the situation might improve. "I don't feel comfortable in making a prediction," he said Thursday during Apple's quarterly conference call, in response to questions from analysts.

Apple reported that supply constraints cut $6 billion out of its most recent quarterly financial report. Cook explained that there were two big factors that played into that number: manufacturing slowdowns due to COVID-19 and shortages of silicon components for electronics. He said the COVID situation improved "materially" by the beginning of October, but that silicon shortages are getting worse. He described those chip shortages as affecting "legacy nodes" in the company's products, rather than newer, high-end nodes.

Other companies, including Apple's smartphone rivals, have reported similar supply issues.

Further, Cook said the supply issue will have a bigger-than-$6-billion effect on Apple's critical fourth quarter holiday shopping season, but he wouldn't provide any figures or statistics around that guidance.

Overall, Apple reported revenues of $83 billion in the quarter, which was below most financial analysts' expectations. That's the first time Apple has missed such expectations since 2016, according to CNBC. The company's stock fell around 4% in trading immediately after the release of its earnings as a result.

Apple has been selling its new iPhone 13 models for around a month. "Customer demand was very strong," Cook said of reactions to the new gadgets. The company introduced 5G into the iPhone last year, with its iPhone 12.

Apple reported $39 billion in revenues from the iPhone during the period, up 47% year-over-year.

Interestingly, when questioned about 5G demand, Cook said the technology continues to be a driver for iPhone sales.

"It's a multiyear kind of thing," Cook said of customer interest in 5G iPhones. "The customer benefits hugely from getting a 5G phone."

That's noteworthy considering Cook and other Apple executives didn't spend much time on the topic of 5G when they unveiled the company's newest smartphone last month.

Cook also said the partnerships between Apple and global mobile network operators have "never been stronger."

Such comments are noteworthy considering mobile network operators around the world are racing to update their networks to 5G technology, and are keen to get 5G-capable phones into the hands of their customers. 5G technology can be faster and more efficient than 4G, and network operators hope it will spur more demand for their services.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 2, 2021 5G Transport Symposium - Next-Gen IP Backhaul Networks for 5G
November 3, 2021 5G for Consumers – Who’s Leading the Race?
November 3, 2021 C-Band Spectrum: What It Means for Accelerating 5G Deployments
November 9, 2021 Providing customers with secure and trustworthy products and services
November 9, 2021 The Technology & Economics of Expanding Rural Broadband in the USA
November 10, 2021 CSP Journey to Cloud Native
November 11, 2021 Wi-Fi and 5G: Which Technology Needs the Other the Most?
November 16, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 1
November 17, 2021 Inside Open RAN Progress: Learnings from the Vodafone RAN Intelligent Controller Trial
November 18, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 18, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 2
November 23, 2021 Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium - Unleashing the Potential of Disaggregated Transport Networks
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Solving Climate Change With Green ICT By Kerry Doyle
MTN's Ricardo Varzielas: Accelerate Innovation for Long-Term Sustainable Growth By Huawei
The Three Key Success Factors for Enterprise 5G By C114
PLDT: Congestion-Free Network Leading to Best Customer Experience By Huawei
World's First All-Optical Autonomous Driving Network White Paper Released by Huawei By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE