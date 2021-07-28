Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Apple takes pole position in the 5G race

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 7/28/2021
Comment (0)

Most people would not think of Apple as much of a 5G stakeholder or specialist, and yet the iPhone maker is looking like the main beneficiary of the new mobile technology. Sales for its recent second quarter soared 27% year-on-year, to an astonishing $81.4 billion, as consumers rushed to buy its latest, 5G-compatible products.

Contrast that with Ericsson. The Swedish equipment maker's entire religion is 5G, but its sales for the equivalent period slipped 1%. Apple barely acknowledged the existence of 5G until the iPhone 12 was announced last year, and has a testy relationship with Qualcomm, the brains behind the iPhone 12's 5G chips. Now it appears to be swimming in 5G money.

CEO Tim Cook certainly attributes the recent quarterly success to the newest generation of mobile technology. "We're only in the early innings of 5G, but already its incredible performance and speed have made a significant impact on how people can get the most out of our technology," he said on the company's earnings call. "Customers love iPhone 12 for its superfast 5G speeds."

Apple's five-year share price
Source: Google Finance
Source: Google Finance

The bump in iPhone revenues is clearly much bigger than Apple saw from the iPhone 11. In the quarter that was launched, iPhone sales rose less than 8%. For the subsequent one, ending in March 2020, they fell 7% while investors panicked about coronavirus, China's preference for local brands and a lack of smartphone innovation. Over the last three quarters, during which the iPhone 12 has been available, iPhone sales are up a massive 38%, to more than $153 billion.

While some economies recover from last year's lockdowns, there is also a hunch that iPhone addicts chose to skip the iPhone 11, aware that an even better model was just around the corner. Why buy a 4G iPhone if a similar model that works on 5G networks will be out a year later? This previous hiatus in buying could explain the current boom, as fanboys in iPhone cold turkey indulge their addictions through overdue upgrades.

For iPhone pusher Apple, that translated into a 93% surge in net income, to more than $21.7 billion. And Cook thinks the 5G good times will continue. "The penetration on 5G is obviously still very, very low," he said. "And so we feel really good about the future of the iPhone."

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

The average consumer, though, will not see much improvement. Design-wise, the iPhone 12 is a bit lighter and sharper-edged than the curvy iPhone 11, but it sports no ground-breaking new features. A 5G network service is not widely available in most countries, and only gigabyte-guzzling gamers and TV addicts, permanently glued to their phones, are likely to notice any 5G difference. Shaving milliseconds off the download time for images, news stories and even video snippets is not something most people will cherish.

Still, as more iPhone 12s and other 5G devices enter circulation, the chances will grow that a "killer app" is eventually conceived – the equivalent, perhaps, of Uber in the 4G world. That would be good news for Apple, which pockets a share of the revenues generated by app sales, and convince the 4G laggards to finally upgrade.

Today, the industry looks short of ideas. Evidence of that can be seen in the latest wacky advert by the UK's BT, in which someone atop a Welsh mountain is shaved by a robot controlled by a smartphone-wielding London barber. The thing about killer apps is that they are not actually supposed to kill you.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 4, 2021 Tech for a Better Planet Symposium
August 10, 2021 Step up to Wi-Fi 6 and maximize the performance of legacy networks
August 19, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
August 19, 2021 Harnessing 5G and Edge Technology: Serving the Customer and Network Operations
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Celcom and Huawei Debut World's First Smart 8T8R Large-Scale Deployment in Malaysia By Huawei
Scaling Private 5G Networks to Support Intelligent Automation By Heather Broughton, Sr. Director of Service Provider Marketing, Netscout
STC Academy Digital Transformation in Talent Development By Huawei
Huawei’s Bill Tang: Target Efforts to Protect Networks and Bring Warmth With Huawei Service By Huawei
China Mobile Partners With Huawei to Build the World's Largest IoT Support Platform By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The impact of the ever-shifting edge By Mark Myslinski, Broadcast Solutions Manager, Synamedia
The future of open networking and open RAN in the digital networking era By Chris Rice, CEO Access Solutions, STL
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE