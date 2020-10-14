Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium5G Transport & Network StrategiesGlobal Telecoms AwardsSD-WAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Cable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumBig 5G EventCable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Apple succumbs to 5G fever

Morris Lore Iain Morris, News Editor 10/14/2020
Comment (0)

Apple's launch of a 5G-compatible iPhone this week had been crayoned into the calendar for a while. The surprise was that 5G was almost the full story – apart, that is, from the inclusion of 5-nanometer chip technology that to most people will mean about as much as, well, 7-nanometer chip technology.

The most exciting thing about 5G is not what it will do for smartphone zombies (smombies) but its ability to connect billions of non-consumer gadgets. This, at least, is the message the industry used to preach. Unfortunately, the sputtering "Internet of Things" has forced it to backtrack and reverse straight into Apple, a company with engine problems of its own.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is no Steve Jobs but his business is worth an astronomical $2 trillion.
Apple CEO Tim Cook is no Steve Jobs but his business is worth an astronomical $2 trillion.

Under the late Steve Jobs, Apple built a well-deserved reputation for gadget-making brilliance. Its computers were a masterclass in elegance and user-friendly design. Its iPod revolutionized digital music. Its original iPhones brought touch screens and an app store into the mass market. Jobs never stooped to making network technologies the main protagonists in his drama. He didn't have to.

Tim Cook, his successor, runs a $2-trillion-dollar corporation increasingly devoid of ideas. It showed with yesterday's announcement about the iPhone 12. "Every decade, there's a new generation of technology that provides a step change in what we can do with our iPhones," he said. "The next generation is here."

Road to nowhere

A step change it is most certainly not, though. Jobs used 3G and Wi-Fi as the bridges to an island of technological treats, both virtual and real. Cook's 5G bridge – super structure though it may be – leads nowhere new. It is not as if anyone expected a self-driving car or an Apple demo of remote-control surgery, but the Apple from 2007 would have had a 5G app store or service to lead its update. And it would have scratched any reference to 5G.

Any right-minded consumer is in for a disappointment. Costing at least $829 – $130 more than the lowest-price iPhone 11 – the iPhone 12 is a bit thinner, a bit larger and a bit faster than its predecessor. What else does Apple have to say? Well, it promises a "brighter, more immersive viewing experience" and an "advanced dual-camera system." It's more "durable," too. Awesome.

5G might be needed in the future to support virtual-reality dodgeball, 8K TV or some other small-screen service that titillates the smombie. But Apple is either ceding the job of service innovator to someone else or simply coming up short. There is no application breakthrough that justifies ownership of a 5G smartphone today.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

"We may see some short-term disappointment from consumers," said Daniel Valle of World Wide Technology, a technology service provider. "In essence, today's announcement is asking customers to future-proof their purchase; to invest now and wait for the lightning speeds promised by 5G."

The lack of a breakthrough would have mattered to Apple before its entry into the smartphone market, when analysts doubted the impact it could make. In 2020, after Apple's metamorphosis into an iPhone factory, it is practically irrelevant. Amid the economic blight of the June-ending quarter, before a 5G model had arrived, Apple still managed to ship $26.4 billion worth of iPhones, nearly 2% more than a year earlier. Cynical or otherwise, Apple knows it could drop a retrograde, feature-poor gadget into the bullpen of its followers and watch a feeding frenzy ensue.

5G stimulus

Many fanboys are said to be gagging for an upgrade. The smartphone sector experienced a mini downturn recently as consumers declined to buy new gadgets that offered only tiny improvements. Total mobile phone shipments are expected by CCS Insight, a market-research firm, to fall 15% this year, to about 1.54 billion units. Some Apple consumers apparently skipped the iPhone 11, aware that a similar-looking 5G iPhone was in the works.

The availability of a 5G iPhone could provide the stimulus the network technology needs, according to CCS Insight. Just 250 million phones shipped this year will be 5G-compatible, it says, but this number will more than triple in 2021. Vodafone UK and EE have already raced out press releases about the forthcoming availability of the iPhone 12.

5G service plans are already so cheap in saturated European markets that nobody expects a sales boost for operators. The short-term consolation is that 5G take-up will shift network traffic to a less congested and more efficient highway.

Longer term, the industry still prays that 5G will be more than just an extra, high-speed lane for people who enjoy noisily overtaking their neighbors. "The launch of the iPhone 12 is likely to be a catalyst for the acceleration of new apps, new demands, which in turn drive network improvements over the next years," said Avishai Sharlin of Amdocs, an Israeli software developer.

Apple used to be that sort of catalyst. The next couple of years may show it has relinquished that role for good.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Morris Lore
Nokia adds to 5G hype with $8T forecast

It's no surprise that the Finnish vendor of network equipment thinks 5G will be a very big deal.

Orange CEO says something is rotten in the state of telecom

Stephane Richard nips into his home office to warn the industry about growing technical debt and urge closer collaboration.

Pret a open RAN

The radio access network is nothing like lasagne or spaghetti but exactly like the sandwich business. Obviously.

The UK gets another scaremongering report on 5G delays

The Centre for Policy Studies has weighed into the 5G debate with some highly questionable findings.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 15, 2020, Online Seminar
5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium
October 19-21, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Network Strategies
November 3-5, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 15, 2020 Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 19, 2020 5G Ecosystem Symposium Day One: The Next Wave of 5G
October 20, 2020 Transforming 5G Networks With Disaggregated Cell Site Gateways
October 20, 2020 After the Cloud Rush: How Service Providers Are Filling the Security Gaps
October 21, 2020 5G Ecosystem Symposium Day Two: Private Mobile Networks
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series™: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
October 22, 2020 Cloud Native – The Next Frontier of Network Transformation
October 27, 2020 Building a Dynamic Network Infrastructure With Open, Programmable and Scalable Building Blocks
October 28, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
October 28, 2020 Digital Transformation Paves the Way for 5G and Beyond
November 3, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 1
November 4, 2020 Why Industry 4.0 Needs an Intelligent Edge
November 4, 2020 PAM4 or Coherent? An Optical Access Reach Review
November 5, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 2
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
What Is BGP Security and Why Does Your Network Need It? By Cisco Systems
Choosing the Right SD-WAN Enables Valuable Opportunities for Service Providers By Fortinet
COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
Security Assurance Is Essential in a 5G World By ZTE
AUTIN, Contactless Intelligent Operations By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE