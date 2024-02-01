Sponsored By

Apple eschews 5G and EVs in favor of VR goggles

Apple continues struggling to develop its own 5G chipsets and an electric vehicle (EV). But the company is scheduled to ship its new Vision Pro virtual reality (VR) goggles this week.

Mike Dano

February 1, 2024

3 Min Read
Apple store Mumbai team member with Apple Watch lineup
(Source: Apple)

Apple extended its 5G chipset deal with Qualcomm into 2027, two years past an earlier deadline. That move, coupled with recent reports about Apple's troubles in developing its own electric vehicle (EV), appears to reflect the iPhone maker's current focus on its new Vision Pro virtual reality (VR) goggles at the expense of some other efforts.

"Apple cannot get its 5G modem right. Big win for Qualcomm," wrote Daniel Newman, CEO of The Futurum Group, on social media. Apple has reportedly been working to develop its own 5G chipset since it purchased Intel's 5G operations in 2019.

Apple's 5G struggles popped up in Qualcomm's newest quarterly earnings report, released this week. The smartphone chipset vendor ultimately offered a mixed outlook that worried investors, who sent the company's shares down almost 5% in trading Thursday.

Apple, for its part, is scheduled to release its own quarterly earnings later Thursday. The company is expected to begin shipping its newest product – the extremely expensive $3,500 Vision Pro VR goggles – this week. Apple's VR gadget is relying on Wi-Fi – not 5G – to introduce "spatial computing" to an estimated 200,000 initial customers.

According to reviews, Apple's Vision Pro represents a major step forward in the market for VR goggles, but it isn't yet ready for the mass market.

Another Apple product that reportedly isn't ready is its "project titan" effort to build an automobile. According to a recent Bloomberg report, the release of Apple's long-rumored EV is now scheduled for 2028, a two-year delay from its last reported release date. The scale of the project has also reportedly been paired back.

Thus, the iPhone remains Apple's primary bread and butter for the foreseeable future. And that device will continue to run Qualcomm's chipset, according to the chipset vendor. "Apple exercised its unilateral option to extend its global patent license agreement for an additional two years, taking the existing agreement through to March 2027," Qualcomm chief Cristiano Amon said during his company's quarterly earnings call, according to Seeking Alpha.

Extending an agreement with the world's top smartphone vendor represents a clear win for Qualcomm. Moreover, the company's quarterly financials exceeded expectations, another indication of a stabilizing market for smartphones. However, as noted by Reuters, Qualcomm is facing headwinds in China and from other customers like Samsung. Qualcomm did manage to extend its chipset agreement with Samsung, but the smartphone vendor opted to use its own chips in some of its recent gadgets.

Broadly, Qualcomm continues to make progress in developing business beyond smartphones. For example, Qualcomm scored $589 million in sales in its automobile business. But that still pales in comparison to the $6.69 billion it rang up from its core smartphone business.

And in smartphones, Qualcomm joined a range of other companies in touting its embrace of AI technologies. "We're definitely excited about what we see in the beginning," Amon said of the company's efforts to stick AI into its chipsets for smartphones.

About the Author(s)

Mike Dano

Mike Dano

Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading

Mike Dano is Light Reading's Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies. Mike can be reached at [email protected], @mikeddano or on LinkedIn.

Based in Denver, Mike has covered the wireless industry as a journalist for almost two decades, first at RCR Wireless News and then at FierceWireless and recalls once writing a story about the transition from black and white to color screens on cell phones.

See more from Mike Dano
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Comcast 10G image showing racks of equipment in a data center
Cable Technology
Comcast begrudgingly agrees to modify use of '10G' to describe network
Comcast begrudgingly agrees to modify use of '10G' to describe network

Feb 1, 2024

Data centers feature extensive networking technologies to connect computers to each other inside the data center.
AI & Machine Learning
AI is pushing new communications tech into the data center
AI is pushing new communications tech into the data center

Feb 1, 2024

Smartphones in a pile
Digital Divide
In mobile, ACP's downfall would weigh heavier on MVNOs and wholesale
In mobile, ACP's downfall would weigh heavier on MVNOs and wholesale

Feb 1, 2024

A person using a smartphone while sitting on the stairs in South Korea
Regulatory & Politics
Kakao wins 28GHz auction to become South Korea's fourth operator
Kakao wins 28GHz auction to become South Korea's fourth operator

Feb 1, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
IOT
Omdia: Research shows cellular IoT connections will reach $5.4B in 2030Omdia: Research shows cellular IoT connections will reach $5.4B in 2030
Jan 18, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Power & Energy Efficiency Strategies for 5G Networks`Power & Energy Efficiency Strategies for 5G Networks
Jan 16, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Partner Report - Unlocking 5G's Trillion Dollar Potential: Strategies of Global Leaders Show the WayPartner Report - Unlocking 5G's Trillion Dollar Potential: Strategies of Global Leaders Show the Way
Jan 5, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Broadband
Gigi Sohn on the fight for public broadband
Gigi Sohn on the fight for public broadband
Broadband
What you need to know about the municipal broadband debate
What you need to know about the municipal broadband debate
Hand Holding smartphone using a smart home system
IOT
CES 2024: Building the glue that holds the smart home together
CES 2024: Building the glue that holds the smart home together