Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Andromeda auction estimates range from $15B to $37B

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 9/7/2021
Comment (0)

The FCC's next big 5G spectrum auction – dubbed the "Andromeda auction" by Light Reading – is scheduled to start in October, and financial analysts are offering plenty of guesses as to what will happen.

Some analysts expect another financial blowout, similar to the recent C-band spectrum auction, while others aren't so sure.

"We think the auction will be fiercely contested with prices not far off the C-band," wrote the financial analysts at New Street Research in a recent note to investors. The C-band auction for midband 5G spectrum ended earlier this year with total bids of $81 billion.

But the financial analysts at Raymond James said they expect far lower prices in the upcoming auction. They expect bidding similar to the FCC's CBRS spectrum auction last year, which generated just $4.6 billion in total bids.

Of course, predicting spectrum auction results is a difficult game. For example, the C-band auction generated far more bids than anyone expected, and ended with total bids almost triple some initial estimates.

The final results of the Andromeda auction, of 100MHz of spectrum between 3.45GHz and 3.55GHz, are expected to be released sometime in December.

Apples to apples

Most Andromeda auction forecasts focus on the per MHz-POP value of the licenses up for grabs. The per MHz-POP calculation is applied to most spectrum transactions and reflects the number of people covered compared with the amount of spectrum available, though it can be affected by a wide variety of factors. The calculation is important, as the C-band auction cannot be directly compared with the CBRS auction. That's because the C-band auction released a total of 280MHz of spectrum, whereas the CBRS auction released just 70MHz of spectrum. The Andromeda auction promises to release 100MHz of spectrum.

The CBRS auction drew winning bids of just $0.215 per MHz-POP, whereas the C-band auction generated winning bids of $0.945 per MHz-POP, a figure that does not account for additional clearing costs.

The Raymond James analysts suggested that the upcoming Andromeda auction would perform much like the CBRS auction. They argued that several factors will drag down bids, including the fact that AT&T and Verizon don't have the financial firepower to bid heavily in the event, and that T-Mobile may be more interested in 2.5GHz spectrum.

Indeed, the Raymond James analysts suggested that the wireless industry overall may have difficulties generating enough demand for licenses to meet the Andromeda auction's $14.8 billion reserve price. That is the price set by federal regulators as necessary to fund the move of existing government users off the 3.45GHz to 3.55GHz band.

However, the analysts at New Street expect far more activity in the Andromeda auction. "Balance sheets are stretched; however, carriers have enough to generate $25 billion in proceeds," they wrote, adding that auction participants could collectively bid as much as $37 billion, or $1.22 per MHz-POP), "if they are willing to stretch balance sheets further."

It's worth noting that the financial analysts from Cowen are predicting results somewhere in the middle. "We expect the 100MHz of upper midband spectrum being sold in Auction 110 (3.45 to 3.55GHz) to generate total proceeds of $21-25 billion or $0.70-$0.80 per MHz-POP," they wrote in a recent note to investors.

AT&T expected to go big

While financial analysts are split on how much money the Andromeda auction will raise, they're almost unanimous on which operator will win the most spectrum during the event.

"We expect AT&T to be the most active bidder given its relatively low upper midband spectrum holdings of ~100MHz vs. Verizon with ~177MHz and T-Mobile with ~183MHz," wrote the financial analysts at Cowen in a recent note to investors.

Others agreed, noting that they expect AT&T to walk away with the maximum amount of spectrum it can acquire during the Andromeda auction: 40MHz.

However, there's no clear consensus about what will happen to the remainder of the total 100MHz up for grabs in the auction. Some expect Verizon and T-Mobile to battle each other for the licenses, while others expect Verizon to sit the auction out and for Dish Network and T-Mobile to acquire the remaining licenses.

"We expect AT&T to claim the maximum of 40MHz, followed by T-Mobile at 31MHz, Dish at 19MHz, and financial buyers and small carriers getting 9-10MHz," wrote the analysts at New Street. "We expect Verizon to sit out."

There are plenty of extenuating circumstances though that will affect interest in the Andromeda auction. For example:

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 8, 2021 Improving Latency, to Provide a Better Internet Experience Over WIFI, 5G, FWA and Even FTTH
September 9, 2021 Cloud Security in a Distributed World
September 14, 2021 Next Generation Self-Organizing Networks (SON) - Leveraging AI/ML to support end-to-end optimization and automation
September 15, 2021 Cable Goes to the Edge
September 16, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 21, 2021 Your RTC Services Are Better Off When They Are Cloud Native
September 21, 2021 What Is the Role of AI in the 5G Future?
September 22, 2021 Bridging the CDN Capacity Gap With Near 400Gbit/s Video Delivery
September 23, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
September 28, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Safeguarding Video Streams
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Getting Results From IP Network Automation By Mike Thompson, IP Network Automation Practice Leader, Nokia
Driving Trends and Emerging Technologies in Optical Networks By Infinera
Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF): Bridging the Digital Divide Across America By Anthony Mason, Director, Communications, North America Sales, Cyient
Engineering a Hybrid Experience for the Cable Industry By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO, SCTE
5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Three ways operators can stay competitive in today's media industry By Michael Lantz, CEO, Accedo
Why a next-gen metro and edge network is critical By Stephen Alexander, CTO, Ciena
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE