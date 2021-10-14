Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Andromeda auction bidding slows while concerns grow

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 10/14/2021
Comment (0)

Bidding in the FCC's ongoing auction of midband spectrum for 5G slowed significantly this week, pushing some analysts to worry that the event might ultimately fail.

"While we still expect the auction to close, the big drop in demand last week and the slowdown in price this week certainly has us on our toes," financial analysts with New Street Research wrote in a note to investors Wednesday evening.

"Prices have increased slower than we projected," agreed the financial analysts at Credit Suisse.

At the end of 21 rounds of bidding Thursday, the auction has so far raised a total of around $3.6 billion in winning bids. Thus, it's still nowhere near the $14.8 billion it must generate in order to reach its reserve price. That's the amount of money necessary to move existing federal users – likely the US military – out of the band so that 5G providers can start using it.

The Credit Suisse analysts expect the auction to generate $26.5 billion in total bids when all is said and done, well above the $14.8 billion reserve price. The above chart shows bidding in each round, and the total amount of winning bids. (Source: Credit Suisse)
The Credit Suisse analysts expect the auction to generate $26.5 billion in total bids when all is said and done, well above the $14.8 billion reserve price. The above chart shows bidding in each round, and the total amount of winning bids.
(Source: Credit Suisse)

Although financial analysts had hoped to have a sense of whether the auction would reach its reserve price by the end of this week, now they're speculating that it will take another week of bidding to see whether that will happen.

It's a critical issue for AT&T, which is widely expected to purchase a maximum of 40MHz of spectrum around the country in the auction. Midband spectrum – like what's up for grabs in the auction – is considered ideal for 5G services.

If the auction doesn't reach its reserve price, it will be considered a failure and no bidders will get any spectrum.

The FCC's Auction 110 of spectrum between 3.45GHz and 3.55GHz, which started October 5, has been dubbed the "Andromeda auction" by Light Reading because it sounds cool. As in prior spectrum auctions, the FCC is only releasing the amount and geographic location of each bid and not the identity of the bidder. The agency is expected to release the identity of winning bidders after the auction is over, likely sometime in January.

Bidding in the Andromeda auction dropped significantly at the end of last week, leading some to speculate that Verizon had dropped out. But the Credit Suisse analysts said this week that they don't find that theory "at all credible." Instead, they speculated that it was Dish Network that dropped out of bidding last week.

"We believe that the spectrum has high value in use to Verizon, especially given the heavy traffic requirements of fixed wireless access," they wrote. Indeed, Verizon hopes to significantly expand its 5G Home fixed wireless Internet service by using the midband C-band spectrum it purchased at another FCC spectrum auction earlier this year.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 19, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
October 20, 2021 Quantifying and collecting the benefits of IP network automation
October 21, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lighting Up Coherent Optics
October 26, 2021 Carriers beware: The latest scam call trends
October 27, 2021 Migrating OSS to Public Cloud - Why and How to Do It
October 27, 2021 Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G and Beyond
October 28, 2021 Building a webscale-class packet core
November 2, 2021 5G Transport Symposium - Next-Gen IP Backhaul Networks for 5G
November 3, 2021 C-Band Spectrum: What It Means for Accelerating 5G Deployments
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How to Untangle Operational Complexity to Maximize SD-WAN Service Revenues By Ofer Farkash, Product and Solutions Marketing Director, Amdocs
Redefining the Cost Models for APAC Broadband Operators By Chris W. Silberberg, Senior Analyst, Service Provider Transformation, Omdia
Super-Charge Your 5G Network by Moving DNS to the Edge By Neil Cook, Head of Product, OX PowerDNS, Open-Xchange
Network Automation at the Domain Controller Layer Drives Significant Benefits to Operators By Larry Goldman and Andrew Killeen, Analysys Mason
Unlock 5G Network Potential With Predictive Analytics By RADCOM
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE