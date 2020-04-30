Sign In Register
5G

Amdocs opens up CBRS business

Light Reading 4/30/2020
ST. LOUIS – Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced the availability of its comprehensive solutions for deploying and operating Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS)-based wireless networks across multiple verticals. Amdocs' advanced software and consulting service capabilities, including Spectrum Access System (SAS), and deep network expertise help bridge the worlds of enterprise IT, Internet of Things (IoT) and LTE/5G/private networks to address the unique communications and connected-applications requirements of wireless service providers, utilities, healthcare organizations and other businesses to better enable them to meet the needs of their customers and the digital society of today.

Amdocs also today announced that the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has authorized its SAS be available for full commercial deployment for CBRS. The SAS approval follows FCC review of Amdocs' Initial Commercial Deployment (ICD) report and consultation with the Department of Defense (DoD) and National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). The FCC's approval means that Amdocs will now operate as a SAS Administrator on a commercial basis. CBRS brings the concept of shared spectrum to mainstream wireless broadband and mobility services and is also driving the expansion of private wireless networks, fixed-mobile convergence applications, and enhanced rural broadband services, all operating in the 3.5 GHz band.

Based on years of successful engagement and proven managed services experience with leading telecommunications service providers worldwide, Amdocs offers a comprehensive suite of services and solutions covering wireless network design, rollout, testing and operations for CBRS and non-CBRS based networks. Additionally, Amdocs is an active member of open network technology ecosystems, including O-RAN Alliance and the Telecom Infrastructure Project (TIP), supporting the integration and operation of a wide range of open and cost-effective network infrastructure. Combining the Amdocs SAS capabilities with its broader portfolio of software and services enables Amdocs to create unique ecosystems of vendor-agnostic and open solutions addressing the needs of specific industry verticals in an end-to-end manner.

"We are proud to play an integral part in the production and commercialization of new network services and business models based on the ground-breaking CBRS shared spectrum program," said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of Media, Network and Technology at Amdocs. "At a time where high-speed connectivity, including 5G, is more important than ever, the democratization of radio spectrum through CBRS enables service providers to deliver new public and private wireless networks, while enterprises across industries will benefit from improved connectivity and service flexibility. Amdocs is excited to support the accelerated design and delivery of next-generation networks with our ecosystem of network solutions and services, including our FCC-approved SAS platform."

Amdocs

