Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G Event 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband Open RAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Amdocs opens 5G lab in Dallas

News Wire Feed Light Reading 5/5/2022
Comment (0)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced the opening of its Americas 5G Experience Lab in Dallas, Texas. This lab will enable creative organizations serving our connected society to come together and create innovative services leveraging the power of 5G networks.

The broader monetization potential of 5G lies in the ability to leverage its capabilities in different ways. This includes onboarding partner applications, slicing the network for enterprises and application providers and enabling software developers to reimagine–the "one size fits all" experiences that exist today.

The 5G Experience Lab is a sandbox where industry-leading service providers, enterprises, Amdocs and its 5G edge applications stretch the limits of connected experiences, unlocking new opportunities across industries. Amdocs' 5G solutions and services provide a platform for network access and capabilities "as-a-service," ensuring ecosystem components from diverse partners are interoperable and scalable and can be brought to market quickly and monetized effectively.

Enterprises can experiment in various areas, including Private Wireless Networks, premium 5G services, cloud services, the future of work, Industry 4.0, and security. The lab embraces industry standards and organizations such as OpenRAN, Telecom Infrastructure Project (TIP), 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP), TM Forum and more.

Amdocs' 5G solutions are consistently expanding to serve the 5G Value Plane, ensuring communications service providers can innovate, launch, execute and monetize amazing new experiences for their customers. With an end-to-end, automated approach encompassing lifecycle management, service and network orchestration, data analytics, API exposure, policy and charging, the 5G Value Plane acts as a powerful and distributed "brain," empowering the seamless integration of business, IT, enterprises, and partners across the network.

Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy, said: "The building blocks of our future society are more than just an advanced network; it's the evolution of everything around the network that will drive innovation in a connected society. With the launch of our 5G Experience Lab, we're creating a setting where industry-leading enterprises can work together to unlock a limitless number of amazing experiences and re-imagine the future. Historically, the Dallas Fort-Worth Metroplex has been a rich contributor to the telecommunications industry and a source of technology innovation, and we're excited to continue that trend with our expanded investment in cutting-edge capabilities."

Amdocs

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
May 17-18, 2022, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 5, 2022 Digital Transformation Leveraging a Geospatial System of Engagement
May 12, 2022 Data strategies for the 5G era
May 17, 2022 Transforming Telecom Customer Experience with AI
May 19, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Working With 5G and Wi-Fi 6
May 26, 2022 Creating Order(s) from Chaos – Automating the way network services are bought and sold between Communication Service Providers
May 26, 2022 Rethinking Network Security To Accommodate Work-From-Home Requirements
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Paving the Way to Autonomous 5G Networks By Radcom
The Missing Link Between 5G and Retail IoT By Esper
Is Your Workforce Ready? By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO of SCTE, a subsidiary of CableLabs
What Can the Telecoms Industry Learn From Top-Flight Orchestral Conductors? By Ron Porter, Head of 5G, Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
GIO Plans Accelerated Digital Transformation for Industry Verticals By Ken Wieland
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE