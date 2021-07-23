Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Altice Mobile rebrands as Optimum Mobile

News Wire Feed Light Reading 7/23/2021
Comment (0)

NEW YORK, NY – Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announces the rebrand of its nationwide mobile service to Optimum Mobile on July 25, 2021. This transition represents the first step in the Company's plan to align its brands under one national Optimum brand, representing a commitment to delivering a consistent and reliable connectivity experience to all customers.

Over the last few years, Altice USA has invested billions of dollars in technology, advanced fiber broadband infrastructure, network upgrades and its wireless partnership with T-Mobile to create a connectivity backbone to support the everyday needs of consumers and businesses. These investments have laid the foundation for Optimum to bring customers nationwide wireless coverage on the largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network, as well as an all-new 100% fiber network for the best connectivity experience in and out of the home.

"Today's consumer demands reliability, speed and ubiquity when it comes to connectivity," said Hakim Boubazine, Altice USA's President of Telecommunications and Chief Operating Officer. "As we unify our brands under one Optimum brand, we will deliver on our promise to provide a consistent and reliable converged connectivity experience to all our customers inside and outside the home. So, whether it's Gigabit speed internet service or Optimum Mobile service, customers can expect the most reliable coverage and speed wherever they are."

Key features of Optimum Mobile include:

  • Stronger, Faster Mobile Network: Connected on America's largest, fastest, and most reliable 5G network, T-Mobile.
  • Exclusive Benefits & Bigger Savings: Optimum and Suddenlink customers receive exclusive discounts on their wireless bill and can save up to 40% a year when signing up for the Company's connectivity services and adding Optimum Mobile. Combining our products also provides for a seamless connectivity experience in and out of the home.
  • More Options: A selection of 1 GB, 3 GB and Unlimited GB data plans with unlimited talk and text starting at $14/month.
  • Flexibility: Customers can switch between data plans anytime with no fee.
  • Simplicity: No multiline commitments, no contracts, cancel anytime.
  • Multichannel Customer Support: Expanded 24/7 customer support available in-store, online or over the phone.
  • Latest Devices: The latest mobile devices from Apple, Samsung, and Motorola with zero down, zero interest financing or customers can bring their own phone.

Optimum Mobile is available to Altice's Optimum customers across the New York tri-state area and its Suddenlink customers across the West and mid-Atlantic states, as well as to non-customers who live in or near the Company's 21-state footprint. For more details on Optimum Mobile service and plans, you can visit Optimum.com/mobile starting on July 25, 2021.

Altice USA

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 4, 2021 Tech for a Better Planet Symposium
August 10, 2021 Step up to Wi-Fi 6 and maximize the performance of legacy networks
August 19, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Scaling Private 5G Networks to Support Intelligent Automation By Heather Broughton, Sr. Director of Service Provider Marketing, Netscout
STC Academy Digital Transformation in Talent Development By Huawei
Huawei’s Bill Tang: Target Efforts to Protect Networks and Bring Warmth With Huawei Service By Huawei
China Mobile Partners With Huawei to Build the World's Largest IoT Support Platform By Huawei
It's Time to Be Proactive By Dean Stoneback, SCTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The impact of the ever-shifting edge By Mark Myslinski, Broadcast Solutions Manager, Synamedia
The future of open networking and open RAN in the digital networking era By Chris Rice, CEO Access Solutions, STL
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE