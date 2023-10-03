Thai mobile operator Advanced Info Service (AIS) has partnered with ZTE and MediaTek to complete a validation test of 5G RedCap at 2.6GHz at the AZ Innovation Center in Bangkok.

Conducted last August using AIS' commercial 5G spectrum TDD (time division duplex), the tests revolved around network access, mobility and voice services.

"The First Call for VoNR services validated RedCap's ability to provide users with clearer and more natural calling experiences. The throughput test outcomes consistently achieved theoretical peak value," said ZTE in a statement. "The downlink rate of a single user in TDD network can reach 163 Mbit/s using 20MHz bandwidth."

ZTE said that, with its NodeEngine 5G basestation, it can provide RedCap users with an end-to-end low latency experience of about 10 milliseconds.

The test will pave the way for RedCap deployment in AIS' commercial 5G network as the Thai mobile operator seeks to tap into business opportunities being opened by the rapidly growing IoT market.

According to Counterpoint Research's global cellular IoT module forecast, 5G RedCap modules will constitute 18% of total cellular IoT module shipments by 2030, indicating a significant market potential, particularly in developing nations where the cost is key to wide technology adoption for digital transformation.

A big role in massive IoT adoption

5G RedCap (reduced capacity), also known as NR-Lite (New Radio-lite), is intended to be a lightweight version of the 5G standard, delivering a mix of capabilities including improved throughput, extended battery life and less complexity to power a range of IoT use cases currently being served by the LTE Cat 4 standard.

The technology is designed to power wearables, medical devices, video surveillance, industrial sensors and smart grid applications.

"5G RedCap promises to broaden the 5G ecosystem, facilitating more connections. It fills the gap between LPWA and URLLC, simplifying 5G integration in IoT applications," said Hanumant Pawar, research analyst at Counterpoint Research, in a blog.

He pointed out that although 5G at the IoT level is a few years out, vendors can create devices operable over LTE, with an easy switch to RedCap by changing the communication module.

This allows immediate product deployment, with an easy future transition to 5G RedCap as the standard evolves.

"5G RedCap's flexibility and network advantages, including lower latency and higher speeds compared to previous LTE generations, position it as a superior choice for future mass IoT deployment," Pawar said. "Numerous potential connections across consumer, industrial and enterprise verticals such as FWA, CPE and vehicle connectivity will greatly benefit, accelerating IoT adoption on a massive scale."