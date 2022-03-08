Airtel awards its first 5G contract in India to Ericsson

STOCKHOLM – Ericsson is Airtel's long-standing connectivity partner and pan-India managed services provider, with a partnership spanning more than 25 years and covering every generation of mobile communications. The latest 5G partnership follows the close of 5G spectrum auctions in India.

Airtel will deploy power-efficient 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) products and solutions from the Ericsson Radio System and Ericsson microwave mobile transport solutions. Ericsson will provide 5G connectivity in 12 circles (geographical regions in India) for Bharti Airtel.

In addition to an enhanced user experience for Airtel customers – spanning ultra-high-speeds, low latency and large data handling capabilities – Ericsson 5G network products and solutions will also enable Bharti Airtel to pursue new, innovative use cases with its enterprise and industry customers.

With 125 live networks in 55 countries to date, and around 50 percent of the world's 5G traffic outside China now carried over Ericsson's radio networks, the company is at the forefront of 5G around the world.

Ericsson is independently recognized as a 5G industry leader, having recently topped the Frost Radar™: Global 5G Network Infrastructure Market ranking for second year in a row. The company was also named a Leader in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for 5G Network Infrastructure for Communications Service Providers report by Gartner.

From setting up the first switch in India in 1903, to providing connectivity across 2G, 3G, 4G - and now 5G - Ericsson continues to play a pivotal role in powering virtually every facet of telecommunications in the country.

Read the full press release here.

Ericsson