Airspan faces warning from NYSE

On January 4, 2023, NYSE American LLC (the "NYSE American") provided a written notice to Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "Airspan") that the NYSE American had halted trading in the Company's warrants, each exercisable for one share of the Company's common stock, ticker symbol MIMO WSC (the "Warrants"), on the NYSE American due to the low trading price of the Warrants. On January 6, 2023, the NYSE American provided written notice to the Company and publicly announced that NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the Warrants and that the Warrants are no longer suitable for listing pursuant to Section 1001 of the NYSE American Company Guide due to the low trading price of the Warrants.

To effect the delisting, the NYSE American will apply to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") to delist the Warrants pending completion of applicable procedures. The Company does not intend to appeal the NYSE American's determination. The Company's common stock, ticker symbol MIMO, and three other series of warrants, ticker symbols MIMO WS, MIMO WSA, and MIMO WSB, will continue on the NYSE American.

As of January 9, 2023, the Warrants that previously traded on the NYSE American under the symbol MIMO WSC may be quoted and traded in the over-the-counter market under the new ticker symbol MIMOW.

