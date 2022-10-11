ADVA adds time-sensitive networking to 100G edge solution

MUNICH – ADVA (FSE: ADV) today introduced time-sensitive networking (TSN) capabilities to its FSP 150-XG418 high-speed packet edge device. The upgraded solution actively uses technologies that minimize latency and reduce jitter. This is key for supporting time-sensitive applications that demand fast, reliable and secure connectivity. With its new capabilities, the FSP 150-XG418 will simplify the rollout of 5G services at scale and enable use cases including mobile fronthaul, industrial automation and video/audio bridging.

The ADVA FSP 150-XG418 is a MEF 3.0-certified multi-layer 100Gbit/s demarcation device that now features express forwarding for ultra-low latency transport. The compact and temperature-hardened 100Gbit/s solution empowers network operators to mix both fronthaul and backhaul traffic and removes the need for a dedicated gateway for the transport of Ethernet CPRI or eCPRI services. Supported by ADVA's Ensemble network management system, the FSP 150-XG418 also incorporates high-performance timing capabilities, such as SyncE and G.8275.1 PTP Telecom Profile, and its standards-compliant implementation assures interoperability for ease of integration with multi-vendor networks.

Read the full press release here.

