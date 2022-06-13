Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Adderton's Mobile X Global gets $20M in equity financing

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/13/2022
Comment (0)

MINNETONKA, Minn. – Electro-Sensors, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELSE), a leader in industrial monitoring systems, and Mobile X Global, Inc., one of the world's first connectivity-as-a-service companies, announced today that they have entered into definitive agreements to merge and re-name the combined company Mobile X Global, Inc.

Mobile X Global, Inc. will launch Mobile X, a new wireless brand positioned to disrupt the wireless industry. The merger partners also expect Mobile X Global's cloud-native platform to enable synergies between Mobile X and Electro-Sensors' wireless industrial sensor business.

The definitive merger agreement and related transactions have been approved by each company's board of directors and are subject to approval by the shareholders of each company. The directors, officers, and major shareholders of each company, who collectively own a majority of the shares of each company, have entered into agreements obligating them to approve the transactions.

Shares of the combined company are expected to continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MOBX" upon closing of the merger, expected in the third quarter of 2022.

Launch of Mobile X

In October 2021, Mobile X Global announced a network access agreement to enable the launch of a new AI-powered mobile business for wireless customers. The company will use its proprietary CaaS-AI (Connectivity-as-a-Service-AI) cloud-native platform, XO.1, and its network agreement, to provide personalized wireless data, voice, and messaging services, initially to customers nationwide across the U.S., with a commercial launch expected later this year. The company expects to further expand internationally under the Mobile X brand, leveraging the XO.1 platform capabilities to create a seamless global connectivity experience for its customers.

Mobile X intends to employ artificial intelligence, machine learning, and real-time usage information to learn each customer's unique connectivity requirements and provide optimized individual pricing, supported by a premier app-enabled experience. The seamless experience and potential cost savings for the majority of customers are expected to lead the industry, enabling customers to pay only for the services they use. The XO.1 platform will allow customers to seamlessly switch across multiple global networks, with one number and one service that extends beyond borders.

Merger Structure and Ownership

After the merger, Mobile X Global shareholders are expected to own approximately 76% of the combined company, Electro-Sensors shareholders approximately 11%, and new equity investors approximately 13%, all based on current ownership of the two companies and $20 million of new equity financing on the terms in a commitment letter described below. In addition to their continuing interest in the combined company, Electro-Sensors shareholders as of a record date to be determined before the closing will receive special cash dividends expected to total approximately $18 million, with the actual amount of the dividends subject to adjustment based on the transaction expenses, working capital balance, and any indebtedness of Electro-Sensors at closing.

Cash dividends of $18 million would be approximately $4.83 per fully diluted share of Electro-Sensors, whose closing price on June 10, 2022, was $4.85. In addition, the continuing ownership of Electro-Sensors' legacy shareholders will give them the opportunity to participate in the long-term value to be created by the combined company through Mobile X's planned disruptive entry into wireless communications, synergies expected from enhancing Electro-Sensors' wireless sensor business with the capabilities of Mobile X Global's XO.1 platform, the increased scale of the new organization, and the sharing of best practices.

In connection with the merger, a third-party institutional investor has entered into a commitment letter with Mobile X Global to provide equity financing of up to $20 million upon closing of the merger, subject to diligence and definitive agreements satisfactory to the investor, including an agreement for a $50 million equity line of credit to be provided by the investor. The equity line of credit will provide significant additional liquidity, at the option of Mobile X Global.

Electro-Sensors Voting Agreement and Special Meeting of Shareholders

In connection with the execution of the merger agreement, Electro-Sensors' directors, officers, and major shareholders, who collectively own a majority of Electro-Sensors' outstanding shares, have entered into agreements to vote their shares in favor of the merger at a special meeting of shareholders to be held before the closing on a date to be announced.

Closing will follow the special meeting of shareholders of Electro-Sensors, consent of shareholders of Mobile X Global, and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions, including the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") having declared effective a registration statement, and The Nasdaq Stock Market having approved the listing of the common stock of the combined company.

Other Information about the Merger and Related Transactions

The transaction is structured as a statutory reverse triangular merger under Delaware and Minnesota law, under which a newly formed subsidiary of Electro-Sensors, Inc. will be merged with and into Mobile X Global, Inc., with Mobile X Global, Inc. surviving the merger and becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Electro-Sensors, Inc. Electro-Sensors, Inc. will reincorporate in Delaware, be re-named Mobile X Global, Inc., and operate both the new Mobile X wireless business and the Electro-Sensors business.

Additional information about the proposed transaction, including a copy of the merger agreement, will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by Electro-Sensors with the SEC and made available at www.sec.gov. More information about the proposed transaction will also be described in Electro-Sensors' registration statement and related documents relating to the merger, which it will file with the SEC.

Management and Governance

Upon closing of the merger, Peter Adderton, chairman and chief executive officer of Mobile X Global, will become the chairman and chief executive officer of the combined company. Mr. Adderton has decades of experience creating and operating digital platform businesses, including his former roles with Digital Turbine (Nasdaq: APPS), which currently has a market capitalization of approximately $1.7 billion and mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) Boost Mobile. Mobile X Global's management team has decades of experience operating large telecom providers and rapidly scaling private and public companies. Mobile X Global and Electro-Sensors are committed to retaining Electro-Sensors' existing employees and customers. Senior management of Electro-Sensors is expected to continue and assist in the integration of the combined company and the operation of the existing sensor business.

When the transaction closes, the current directors of Electro-Sensors will resign, and the Board of Directors of the combined company will initially consist of five members appointed by Mobile X Global.

Read the full press release here

Mobile X Global

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Europe
June 21, 2022, One Day Live Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 15, 2022 Pathways to Net Zero Emissions for the Mobile Telecom Industry
June 16, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Pumping the Power of PON & Fiber
June 21, 2022 CNG Europe 2022 - Getting to 10G with Fiber and PON
June 22, 2022 Open, Multi-Service Aggregation at the Edge
June 23, 2022 Voice services just got a whole lot simpler
June 23, 2022 Is Your Broadband Service Ready to Take on Consumer Giants?
June 28, 2022 The Open, Automated & Programmable Transport Network
June 28, 2022 Telco Data Governance Strategies: Four Keys to Success
June 29, 2022 A deep dive in Sunrise’s 5G adventure: technology, business and collaboration
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Manufacturers need a converged private network - not a 5G tech island By Dan Kurschner, Senior Product Marketing Manager, for CISCO
Four Technology Challenges Telcos Must Tackle By Tim Stallard, Senior Director, Cybersource Customer Success
China Southern Power, CAICT, Huawei Release White Paper on 5G VPP Security By Huawei
MTN Group Deploys Premium Wi-Fi, Utilizing Autonomous Driving Networks to Improve User Experience By Huawei
Huawei Proposes a New Data Storage Concept: Building a Data-Centric, Trustworthy Storage Foundation for Diverse Applications By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE