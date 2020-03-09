Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G EventCable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights AwardsAfricaCom 2020
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

A tale of two bidders: Verizon goes deep, Dish goes wide

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 9/3/2020
Comment (0)

They were pursuing the same type of spectrum, they both spent more than $1 billion, and they both plan to use it for 5G. Between the two of them, they accounted for fully 62% of the roughly $4.6 billion in total auction proceeds.

But when it comes to what they actually purchased in the FCC's recently concluded 3.5GHz CBRS midband spectrum auction, Dish Network and Verizon couldn't have been more different.

"There were two surprises from the CBRS auction," wrote the Wall Street analysts at LightShed Partners. "The first was that Verizon did not secure a nationwide CBRS spectrum position and the second was that Dish did."

Verizon spent around $1.9 billion for licenses covering roughly 46% of the US population, according to the Wall Street analysts at Evercore, purchasing an average of 34MHz of spectrum – including at least 30MHz in virtually every area where the company bought licenses. The LightShed analysts noted that Verizon focused on markets like Fort Myers, Florida; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Grand Rapids, Michigan – markets where it doesn't have much spectrum.

"Based on these bidding results, we believe Verizon will primarily be using CBRS for LTE capacity augmentation," the LightShed analysts wrote.

Indeed, Light Reading reported more than a year ago that Verizon has been deploying antennas in its network that can support transmissions in the 3.5GHz CBRS band to add additional capacity to its 4G and 5G networks.

Dish, meantime, bought an average of around 20MHz across most of the US for around $913 million. This bowled over most analysts.

"We are a little surprised to see Dish buy as much as they did – we expected them to preserve resources for the more important C-band auction in December," wrote the Wall Street analysts at New Street Research.

So what is Dish's CBRS strategy?

"Dish spent wisely going for breadth and not depth," wrote the Wall Street analysts at Cowen. "This was a solid strategy to in-fill nationwide coverage of upper midband spectrum ideal for Dish's wholesale/enterprise IoT network. Dish already had the 'supermarket' of untapped spectrum, and continues to augment its portfolio further still. As Dish looks for strategic partners (Uber, Amazon, drones, IoT), they did themselves a favor by augmenting the portfolio with CBRS."

Other analysts generally agreed.

"At first blush, CBRS further deepens Dish's already robust and vacant midband spectrum position," wrote the LightShed analysts. "However, a mix of CBRS spectrum could also emerge as an important asset that Dish can integrate into a service offering that appeals to a diverse set of data-centric tech companies."

Overall, though, Dish's strategy during the CBRS auction appears to align with the strategy it has applied to virtually every single FCC spectrum auction for the past decade, a strategy that can be summed in two short words: buy it.

"Yet again, Dish spent heavily at yet another public spectrum auction, proving that [Dish Chairman] Charlie Ergen never saw a megahertz he didn't like," concluded the Cowen analysts.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 8, 2020 6GHz band for 5G: the Opportunities for Society
September 10, 2020 Private Wireless Networks: Unlocking the Value for Enterprise Business
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Architecture for High-Performance Cloud-Native CDN
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 16, 2020 Comprehensive Security Assurance Is Essential in the 5G Era
September 16, 2020 From Monetization to Engagement: What’s Missing from Your 5G Stack?
September 17, 2020 Digitalized and Automated FTTx: Key to successful deployment
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
September 29, 2020 Turning Disparate Data Into a Market Growth Opportunity
September 30, 2020 Rewriting the FTTx playbook with Open and Disaggregated approach
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
3GPP R18 Launches 5G Smart Grid Research, Unifies Global Standards, and Leads Industry Development By Huawei
NetEngine 8000 Helps Open Up the 400GE Intelligent IP Era By Huawei
DC 2025: Ultra-Fast, Scalable, Green By Huawei
AUTIN AI Practices Delivers Cost Reduction, Quality Improvement and Transformation for Operation and Maintenance By Jet Xu, Director, ICT Operation Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei
Premium Networks Build Differentiated Competitiveness for Carriers By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE