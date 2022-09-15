Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumConverging the HFC & 5G NetworksThe Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Leading Lights 2022 Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

A concerning ARPU trend shows up in South Korea's 5G

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 9/15/2022
Comment (0)

Operators around the world, including in the US, often point to South Korea as a leading 5G market. Operators there were among the first to launch widespread 5G services, and they used the midband spectrum that is now widely viewed as critical to broadly available, speedy 5G services.

Early results out of South Korea were encouraging. Customers there snapped up 5G phones and services, generating revenue spikes that other operators around the world eyed with envy.

(Source: Reuters/Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: Reuters/Alamy Stock Photo)

And that's why a new report from research and consulting firm Omdia is raising some concerns. According to the report's findings, average revenues per user (ARPU) are now falling among South Korean 5G providers after enjoying an all-too-brief rise following their launch of the network technology.

"After two years of consistent growth, mobile ARPU is back in decline for KT Corp and LG U+ while maintaining relatively flat for SK Telecom, with 5G subscription growth and revenue growth stalled," wrote Omdia analyst Anshika Gandotra in a recent report. Both Omdia and Light Reading are owned by the same parent company, Informa.

Gandotra continued: "Initially, the launch of 5G stopped the declining ARPU trend. However, mobile ARPU has been declining since 1Q21. Mobile operators made diverse efforts to meet customers' varying needs. SK Telecom started offering new 5G price plans at a 30% cut in rates for online-only mobile plans."

"Additionally, LG U+ reduced the cost of 5G plans. South Korea has shown early signs of 5G market maturation because the top-tier customers have now upgraded to 5G services. Other customers seem more resistant to upgrading at the moment, thereby slowing down 5G growth."

Mobile ARPU is on the decline in South Korea. (Source: Omdia. Used with permission)
Mobile ARPU is on the decline in South Korea.
(Source: Omdia. Used with permission)

South Korea is often viewed as a bellwether for 5G in part because the country's regulator collects detailed information about the adoption of the technology.

As Gandotra notes, as of August there were 24.53 million 5G subscribers in South Korea, accounting for around 33% of all mobile subscriptions in South Korea.

Perhaps more importantly, 5G networks are now carrying roughly 70% of all mobile data traffic in the country. That's mainly because the average 5G user consumes around 27GB per month, or nearly 3.1x the average 4G user.

The findings undoubtedly cast a shadow across other, international operators hoping for a 5G revenue bump.

In the US, T-Mobile is clearly riding a rising tide pushed by its growing 5G network, but Verizon continues to suffer in 2022.

Indeed, Verizon is now forecasting three straight quarters of customer declines amid its own big midband 5G buildout.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 20-22, 2022, Digital Symposium
Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 1, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 20, 2022 Edge Digital Symposium, Day 1
September 21, 2022 High Performance Broadband Aggregation at the Edge
September 22, 2022 Edge Digital Symposium, Day 2
September 28, 2022 Best Practices for Automating Wholesale Network Ordering for 5G, Cloud and SD-WAN Services
October 4, 2022 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium, Day 1
October 6, 2022 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium, Day 2
October 11, 2022 Amdocs Charging: 5G monetization gets supercharged
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
New SCTE Standards Groups Prioritize Availability and Reliability By Dean Stoneback, for SCTE
How service assurance accelerates the path to hyperautomation and optimized service monetization By Luc Yves, Director, Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
Assure next-generation networks by exploiting data intelligence By Jose Carlos Mendez, Director of Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
Guangzhou 5G Smart Transportation on the way By ZTE
42% of Internet Traffic is from Bots – What is Your Cybersecurity Gameplan? By Vinugayathri Chinnasamy, Senior Content Writer, Indusface
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why we need broadband-enabled power grids now By Robert F. Cruickshank III, Managing Member, GRIDIoT® Power Networks
Walmart/Paramount+ and embracing the bundle amid streaming's slowdown By Raman Abrol, CEO, Vubiquity and GM, Amdocs
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE