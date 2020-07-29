Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Asia Tech 2020 Optical Networking & Date Center ConnectAfricaCom 2020 Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCloud Native WorldCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

5G transport: Upgrade motivations and the move to white box

Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes Sterling Perrin, Principal Analyst, Heavy Reading 7/29/2020
Comment (0)

"5G" conjures images of smart cities, automated factories, remote surgery, industrial drones and other advanced services that largely do not exist today. It is impossible to predict which visions will translate to reality, but a common thread is that they require the full 5G standard functionality of 3GPP Release 16, which was frozen in July 2020. With Release 16 standardization, 5G moves into an exciting phase in which its true potential can be unleashed. Transport networks will play a crucial role in turning 5G visions into reality.

In order to understand how transport networks will evolve to support 5G services, Heavy Reading launched the Operator Strategies for 5G Transport Market Leadership Study with collaboration partners Anritsu, Ericsson, Fujitsu and Infinera in May 2020. The survey attracted 86 qualified network operator respondents from around the world that shared their views on transport deployment issues and timelines, fronthaul networks and radio access network (RAN) centralization, routing and synchronization, and testing 5G networks.

This blog is the second in a four-part series highlighting the key findings from the 2020 study.

Motivations to modernize
The industry focuses a lot on the technical issues around 5G, and these are clearly important. However, Heavy Reading wanted to understand the high-level motivations that are driving operators to modernize their transport networks for 5G in the first place. In other words, what do operators hope to achieve by upgrading their networks?

In the survey, Heavy Reading asked operators to rank a list of nine transport network modernization motivations (or drivers) from most significant (1) to least significant (9).

Motivations to modernize transport networks for 5G
n=81 Note: The score is calculated by assigning a weight to each rating where the highest priority rating holds the highest weight. Source: Heavy Reading
n=81
Note: The score is calculated by assigning a weight to each rating where the highest priority rating holds the highest weight.
Source: Heavy Reading

The need for higher data rates (speed) and increased transport capacity topped the list, ranking first and second, respectively, followed by the need for greater reliability. The focus on higher speed interfaces and greater overall capacity is consistent with the trend Heavy Reading has seen in backhaul network upgrades in which operators have been migrating from 1Gbit/s Ethernet to 10Gbit/s Ethernet (and boosting overall system capacities when they do so). The finding is also consistent with requirements for early 5G commercial launches, which focus on enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) use cases that are characterized by higher data rates compared to 4G.

The relatively high priority placed on reliability (ranking third) is interesting, as it also ranked above the requirement for generating revenue. Reliability is a hallmark of the ultra-reliable low latency communications (URLLC) set of advanced use cases that require 3GPP Release 16. The survey data indicates that operators are looking to adopt these advanced use cases in the near future and that the transport network will play a critical role in deploying these new applications.

Motivations that formed the bottom tier of the ranked list are also interesting — specifically, reduced opex, more programmable infrastructure and reduced capex. The results indicate that 5G transport network investments are driven less by the need to save money and more by the need to support new services, generate revenue and activate the required network features.

The role of white box
Another hot topic in 5G transport is white box switching and routing. White box is a subset of disaggregation in which the underlying hardware is based on open specifications defined in groups that include the Open Compute Project (OCP) and the Telecom Infra Project (TIP). It is produced to spec by contract manufacturers. White box is a further step along the disaggregation road and has its own benefits and challenges. It has long been championed by hyperscalers, such as Google and Facebook, and the trend has moved into traditional telecom networks.

In the survey, Heavy Reading wanted to understand the extent to which white box switching and routing is gaining traction, specifically for 5G transport networks. Results show that on a global level, white box interest is high. Two-thirds (66%) of respondents reported that white box switches/routers are at least "very important," with 14% of the group reporting that 5G transport will not be deployed without white box. Among North American respondents, the trend is even stronger, with 86% reporting that white box switches/routers are at least "very important."

n=85 Source: Heavy Reading
n=85
Source: Heavy Reading

Looking for more information?

This blog is sponsored by Infinera.

— Sterling Perrin, Senior Principal Analyst, Optical Networking & Transport, Heavy Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes
5G transport: Operators focus on fronthaul

Heavy Reading's Operator Strategies for 5G Transport Market Leadership Study explores how transport networks will evolve to support 5G services.

Fifth-generation fixed network initiative hits the ground running

The right investment in full fiber solutions using the latest technology will enable fixed line networks to continue supporting higher bandwidths and greater availability than mobile networks.

Is your BSS fit for 5G monetization?

The right BSS will help telecom operators ensure they have monetization systems that enable the flexibility, agility and innovation to create new 5G revenue opportunities.

Implementing automated security services: We are somewhat confident virtually here

Automation is vital for raising confidence levels that 5G services and networks can be fully secured in the post-pandemic world, writes Heavy Reading's Jim Hodges.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2020
August 4-6, 2020, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking & Date Center Connect
August 10-12, 2020, Digital Symposium
AfricaCom 2020
August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 29, 2020 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
July 30, 2020 Accelerating 5G monetization – is network slicing key?
July 30, 2020 Disaggregation and the Intelligent Edge - Turning Vision into Reality
July 30, 2020 Offload Hyperscale DDoS Attacks to SmartNICs: Powerful and Agile Deployment for 5G Security
August 4, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 10, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 1
August 12, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 2
August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei's Catherine Chen: Shared Responsibility for a Shared Future By Huawei
Huawei's Ryan Ding: Unleash Network Potential, Inspire Business Growth By Huawei
Huawei's Guo Ping: Unlock the Full Potential of 5G to Drive Commercial Success By Huawei
CIoT Powers Industry Upgrades and Enables Future IoT By Huawei
Despite Geopolitical Disagreements, China Remains at the Core of 5G SA Deployments By Dario Talmesio, Omdia
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE