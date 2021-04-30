Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
SD-WAN Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

5G sales in the US reach the halfway point

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 4/30/2021
Comment (0)

US wireless network operators reached an important milestone during the past few months: More than half of all phones sold since the fourth quarter have featured 5G technology.

The statistic, from research and consulting firm Counterpoint Technology Market Research, reflects the desire by wireless network operators like AT&T and Verizon to get 5G-capable devices into the hands of their customers, as well as the desire by vendors like Samsung and Apple to goose sales of their gadgets with fancy new technologies.

To be clear, though, the sale of 5G phones is just one piece of operators' overall 5G equation. In order to make money from 5G, US operators generally are encouraging customers with 5G phones to also upgrade to more expensive unlimited plans.

Overall, Counterpoint reported that handset vendors have so far sold a combined total of over 53 million 5G-capable devices into the US since the launch of 5G in the country in 2019.

Counterpoint found that the percentage of 5G phones in quarterly sales among Americans rose from 0% in the second quarter of 2019 to 57% in the fourth quarter of last year. Click here for a larger version of this image. (Source: Counterpoint)
Counterpoint found that the percentage of 5G phones in quarterly sales among Americans rose from 0% in the second quarter of 2019 to 57% in the fourth quarter of last year. Click here for a larger version of this image.
(Source: Counterpoint)

Counterpoint noted that sales of 5G phones during the past three months slowed slightly due to the typical post-holidays malaise as well as a rise in sales of cheaper, 4G prepaid phones following the disbursement of the US government's COVID-19 stimulus checks.

But that slowdown is temporary, according to the firm's analysts.

"By the end of Q4 2021, we estimate that 5G smartphone sales will reach 80% of total sales," forecast Counterpoint analyst Jeff Fieldhack. He added those sales ought to be buoyed by the decline in US phone average selling prices from over $1,000 to around $800 today.

However, those sales may be impacted by a variety of factors including the exit of LG from the global smartphone market and the ongoing global chipset shortage. "Inventory has been very tight, but supply has been able to meet demand so far," warned Counterpoint's Hanish Bhatia of the shortages. "Bigger OEMs [original equipment manufacturers] such as Apple and Samsung seem to be less affected, but smaller Tier 2 and Tier 3 OEMs may feel the impact to a greater extent going forward."

The US market for 5G is somewhat unique given operators' early embrace of 5G in the millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum bands (though new data shows that most 5G phones in the US connect to mmWave 5G less than 1% of the time). Although a growing number of operators in countries ranging from Japan to China to Australia have indicated interest in mmWave, phones with mmWave aren't terribly common. For example, the Global Certification Forum (GCF) recently reported that just 21% of the different 5G device types it certified in 2020 could access mmWave 5G frequencies.

In other Counterpoint phone data, MediaTek is expected to retain its new position as the world's biggest smartphone chipset vendor in 2021, but rival Qualcomm is expected to maintain its position as the biggest silicon vendor for 5G. More broadly, the firm reported that Apple leads the global $100 billion smartphone industry, followed by Samsung, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 5, 2021 Laying the Foundations for 5G Network Slicing Management
May 6, 2021 5G Network & Service Strategies: Lawful Interception Priorities
May 6, 2021 Accelerating Open RAN Platforms Operator Survey: Charting the Use of Hardware Acceleration and Integration in Open RAN Deployments
May 11, 2021 5G, Innovates for Good: Latest Updates on 5G Solutions and 5G Industry Services
May 12, 2021 SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 13, 2021 ODIM - Simplifying Distributed Infrastructure Management in 5G Networks
May 18, 2021 What is the future of the semiconductor supply chain?
May 19, 2021 Fiber Monitoring – the Missing Piece in the Broadband and 5G Networks Monitoring Puzzle
May 20, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
May 20, 2021 Simplifying Network Disaggregation to Accelerate New Services
May 25, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day One
May 27, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day Two
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Highlighting Contactless FWA Service Provisioning in a Pandemic By Huawei
Cisco Plus: Accelerating Your Business Outcomes With As-a-Service By James Mobley, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Network Services, Cisco
Assuring 5G Commercial Success With Advanced Innovative Service and Business Operations By Huawei
Interview: Vincent Zhao outlined Huawei's Single Voice Core solution? By Vincent Zhao, President of the CS & IMS Domain, Huawei Cloud Core Network Product Line
The Promise of Open RAN By Anit Lohtia, 5G Strategy Lead, Dell Technologies
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is it open yet? Closed RAN and other short stories By Mike Murphy, Nokia
Juniper's Cloud Metro powers the next generation of 5G, edge and IoT services By Brendan Gibbs, Juniper Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE