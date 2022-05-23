5G Open Innovation Lab links enterprises to new business benefactors

AUSTIN – Big 5G Event – Jim Brisimitzis, founder and general partner of the 5G Open Innovation Lab, describes how the Lab, which has 14 corporate partners, brings together vendors, telcos and startups to explore 5G business use cases for enterprise customers.

"The enterprise we believe will be a big benefactor of where connectivity and edge computing is going," said Brisimitzis. "The teams we select are really focused on the enterprise."

The Lab is facilitating research and development of a number of 5G use cases around smart farming, AR for healthcare, mmWave and private networks and manufacturing. Brisimitzis says 71 teams have worked with the Lab, and "those teams have raised collectively north of $1 billion in a two-and-a-half year program."

"All of the use cases have a connectivity component but ultimately it's the application or the big issue being resolved which is where the lion share of enterprise budgets is going to," said Brisimitzis. "From my standpoint, the use cases aren't just a proof point that there's a massive opportunity in 5G, but for the CSP community to see there's a wide share of wallet that's beneficial to their long term aspirations."

The Lab plans to bring on new partners in September. Over the next few years, the Lab plans to deploy a second satellite program in the US, in addition to two international sites.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading