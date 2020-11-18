Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumNGON & DCI World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN EcosystemService Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Events Archives
SD-WAN Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards5G Transport & Network Strategies
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

5G OI Lab wants to go global

News Wire Feed Light Reading 11/18/2020
Comment (0)

SEATTLE – The 5G Open Innovation Lab (5G OI Lab), a global ecosystem of developers, enterprises, academia and government institutions, today announced its strategy to broaden the Lab's reach beyond the U.S. to attract international start-ups and ecosystem members and strategic partners focused on advancing global standards for 5G software application development across enterprise platforms.

Said Jim Brisimitzis, General Partner of the 5G Open Innovation Lab, "Our vision for the next-generation enterprise depends on global cooperation to ensure technology standards for IoT and cloud computing that ensures interoperability and efficiency across diverse network platforms. The Lab is actively seeking start-ups with solutions that address these challenges and strategic partners that can help us broaden our reach to Asia, Europe and Latin America."

Operating both in Europe and the U.S., Moeco (www.moeco.io) was selected as a member of the 5G Open Innovation Lab as part of the Fall 2020 batch of 16 companies. Moeco's mission is to digitize the physical assets and products to help companies manage their operations in a new, digital way. The solution is designed to streamline the supply chain and logistics while delivering business insight through real-time data analytics.

"As an international startup, we heavily rely on the development of 5G technology to revolutionize logistics. It is essential for our mission - to digitize the universe one enterprise at a time," said Alexa Sinyachova, co-founder of Moeco. "The 5G Open Innovation Lab helps us to resolve one of the major problems of modern supply chains. When a big producer lets its parcel go into the big world, it becomes a sort of a 'Schrödinger's' parcel – not knowing if it is still in transit or lost or destroyed until its arrival to its final destination. With new communication standards, we hope we can teach physical assets how to speak, report and signal if something wrong is happening to them – to generate insights and allow optimization of critical processes."

Kubermatic (www.kubermatic.com), a German-based cloud computing company, was also selected by the Lab as a member of the Fall 2020 batch of companies. Kubermatic's platform automates the operations of Kubernetes clusters across multi-cloud, on-premises, and edge environments with a single management UI, addressing the operational challenge of running Kubernetes at scale. Kubermatic customers include Lufthansa, Bosch, Siemens, and T-Systems.

The Lab selects 15 to 20 companies twice a year to join the Lab's ecosystem of technology leaders and partners. The Lab does not take an equity position in its member companies, rather, companies collaborate with 5G technology experts and business advisors through CEO and CTO roundtables, private working sessions, virtual networking and social events, and opportunities to meet with the Lab's extensive partner network of venture capital firms.

Said Brisimitzis, "We are not a traditional incubator or accelerator. We exist to help foster innovation that will enable us to drive real-world applications and solutions that are economically viable, marketable, and fundable. This requires a global view and strategy that addresses the need for international standards for edge computing and the transformation of telco networks to full-featured, application development and delivery platforms."

The Lab is currently seeking companies to join its Spring 2021 program which will kick-off in March of next year.

5G Open Innovation Lab

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
NGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
December 1-4, 2020, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
December 15, 2020, A One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 19, 2020 Accelerating 5G With the Network Digital Twin
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium
November 24, 2020 Game On: Enhance Your 5G Network to Support the Next Level of Service Experience
December 1, 2020 From Cloud to RAN to Core: Opening, Orchestrating & Automating a Next-Gen 5G Network
December 1, 2020 This is how AI is going to change our world
December 2, 2020 Making a Cutting-Edge Digital Transformation a Reality
December 2, 2020 How Cox Communications' Automation Adoption Drives Business Outcomes
December 3, 2020 Why e2e orchestration is key to win 5G enterprise business
December 8, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day One
December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
December 15, 2020 Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
December 16, 2020 The Future of 5G
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
It's All About the Outcomes, Folks! By Gaurav Vaid, Senior Director, Product Management, Mobile Core, Cisco
Go Beyond SASE at the SD-WAN Edge By Pat Vitalone, Product Marketing Manager, Routing and SD-WAN, Cisco
Automation: The Best Roads Are the Curvy Ones By Cisco Systems
Digital Era Demands New Approaches to Power By Fang Liangzhou, CMO of Huawei Digital Power Product Line
5G Changes the World, IT Connects the Future By Dr. Tan Lili, General Manager of the Information System Department, Guangdong Mobile
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Cisco announces intent to acquire Hungary's Banzai Cloud By Liz Cetoni, Cisco Systems
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE