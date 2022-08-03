Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

5G OI Lab names new startups

News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/8/2022
Comment (0)

Nokia and Palo Alto Networks have joined the 5G Open Innovation Lab as the newest corporate partners. The 5G OI Lab has uniquely pioneered an open innovation model that brings together influential startups, global tech platform leaders, industry partners, and investors to connect and collaborate. Its thesis focuses on uncovering enterprise ready use cases exploiting the transformative potential of 5G and edge computing.

The Lab also announced the 12 multi-stage startups chosen to participate in its fifth batch of the select program, getting underway this week.

5G OI Lab partners including Intel, Microsoft, T-Mobile, Dell Technologies, Amdocs, VMware, Avanade, F5, Spirent, Ericsson, and CNH Industrial work together and directly with Lab startups to provide business and technical mentorship, and collaborate on potential proof of concept, go to market, and other opportunities.

Jim Brisimitzis, Founder and Managing Partner of the 5G Open Innovation Lab, said: “Our partner-first approach to collaborative innovation has helped the Lab standout globally. We are humbled to have Nokia and Palo Alto Networks join our ecosystem. Working with our other partners and startups, Nokia and Palo Alto Networks significantly expand the opportunities and potential to unleash the power and true value of edge and 5G enabled connectivity.

Ed Alfonso, EVP and GM of Nokia America’s Mobile Networks, said: “5G’s lightning-fast speed and ultra-low latency are game changers for wireless connectivity and the plethora of new industry applications it can enable. What’s also game changing is how 5G will reach its full potential – which will be achieved through partnerships with industry, academia and government and through ecosystems such as those that 5G Open Innovation Lab has created. Working together, we can prove out new 5G and edge use cases and collaborate directly with the startup community that is dreaming up even bigger applications for 5G. Nokia is dedicated to participating in 5G OI Lab’s programs with our industry-leading 5G technology and experts.”

Keith O’Brien, CTO Service Providers for Palo Alto Networks, said: “How we dream and develop the next applications and innovations for 5G cannot be done without security considerations and requirements, like securing network slices and multi-access edge computing, for those innovations and applications baked in from the start. Palo Alto Networks is excited to join the 5G Open Innovation Lab to help these innovative startups to embrace cybersecurity as an enabler of their success and mentor them as they bring these next gen capabilities securely to market.”

STARTUPS FOR 5G OI LAB BATCH #5 ANNOUNCED:

The startups selected to participate in Batch #5 of the 5G OI Lab program have developed solutions including smart factory automation, mixed reality software for frontline workers, robotics manufacturing platforms, next-generation IoT platforms and more. Batch #5 teams have collectively raised $188.2M in venture funding bringing the lifetime total for the Lab program to $985.4M.

The companies chosen for Batch #5:

Avesha (Bedford, MA.) – Avesha is the provider of KubeSlice, a platform that streamlines hybrid/multi cloud cluster management & latency monitoring for Kubernetes applications.

Clip Automation (Palo Alto, CA.) – Clip Automation’s industrial data infrastructure provides a unified digital factory and warehouse experience.

Future Sight AR (Houston, TX.) - Future Sight AR develops mixed reality software to help frontline workers in construction, manufacturing & defense be more productive without sacrificing safety.

Kontain (Palo Alto, CA.) – Kontain makes container-based computing as safe, fast, efficient, and low-cost as theoretically possible, in a way that doesn't require developers, QA, DevOps, or DevSecOps to modify their software, tools, or processes.

Memfault (San Francisco, CA.) - Memfault is the first cloud-based device observability and diagnostics platform purpose-built for IoT products.

MetaPower (Seattle, WA.) - MetaPower develops mmWave wireless power systems that deliver real-time optimization at the edge for large industrial enterprises.

Mixhalo (San Francisco, CA.) - Mixhalo is a no-latency, network-based technology that delivers pristine, high-quality audio (and other data) in real-time to attendees at concerts, sporting events, conferences, and any other live event where people gather to consume content.

MOV.AI (Tel Aviv, Israel) – MOV.AI’s Robotics Engine PlatformTM provides autonomous robot manufacturers everything they need to quickly build, deploy and operate enterprise grade robots.

Ocient (Chicago, IL.) - Ocient designs and deploys hyperscale data solutions that enable rapid analysis on trillions of data records at performance levels and costs previously unattainable.

Privafy (Burlington, MA.) – Privafy is redefining how carriers, IoT device makers, and enterprises protect their Data-in-Motion. Privafy’s security-as-a-service application secures data wherever it travels.

Shabodi (Toronto, Canada) - Shabodi has developed a platform that enables enterprises, system integrators, and telcos to build and deploy next-generation applications on 5G.

Staex (Berlin, Germany) - Staex redefines connectivity and management for IoT providing highly secure, lightweight and bandwidth-efficient communication, simple integration with 3rd party services and blockchain protocols.

59 startups have participated in the Bellevue, WA. -based Lab program since its inception in 2020. Today’s announcement brings the portfolio up to 71 teams from across the globe.

5G Open Innovation Lab

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Digital Conference
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 15, 2022 High Performance Virtual Service Routers: Towards a Cloud Native IP Edge
March 16, 2022 Better Together: Extended Detection & Response and Connected Security
March 22, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: DAA Duo: Flexing Both MAC and PHY
March 23, 2022 How CSPs Can Unlock the Power of Location Data and Capitalize on Federal Funding Initiatives
March 31, 2022 Electronic and photonic building blocks for high-speed wireline transceivers
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Eoptolink Launches 400G ZR and ZR+ Coherent Transceivers By Eoptolink Technology Inc.
Eoptolink Goes i-Temp for 100G PAM4 Optical Transceivers By Eoptolink Technology Inc.
Huawei's Devin Duan Proposes Joint Standardization of Energy Efficiency Assessment By Huawei
​​Telenor and Huawei Build Energy-efficient Antenna Showcase, Forging New Path to Energy Conservation and Emission Reduction By Huawei
Huawei Launches Next-Gen 50 Gbps E-band Solution to Scale Up 5G Deployment By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE