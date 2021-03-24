Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cloud Native World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

5G device trends: mmWave, standalone, IoT gain ground

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 3/24/2021
Comment (0)

Although much of the 5G industry's focus so far has centered on smartphones, new research from the Global Certification Forum (GCF) indicates that roughly one-fourth of all 5G device types are tablets, IoT devices and other gadgets beyond smartphones

Among other takeaways from the GCF's new report: The number of 5G devices supporting millimeter wave (mmWave) transmissions is increasing. And the number of 5G devices that can support the standalone version of the technology is also growing.

The GCF certified a total of 715 devices from 75 manufacturers during 2020. The group, founded in 1999, works to ensure the interoperability of mobile phones and other devices that incorporate mobile connectivity.

Thus, the firm's findings relate not to the overall shipment numbers of 5G devices but instead to the different types of devices that pass through its certification process. The firm's 2020 findings are illuminating:

Click here for a larger version of this image. (Source: GCF)
Click here for a larger version of this image.
(Source: GCF)

The firm said 94% of its 5G certifications in 2019 were either smartphones (63%, 10 devices) or mobile gateways and hotspots (31%, five devices). However, in 2020, 106 of the 149 certified 5G devices – or 71% – that passed through the GCF were smartphones. Just eight (5.4%) were mobile gateway devices. And the firm said the range of devices has increased significantly, with 20 modules (13%), 12 tablets, notebooks or other personal communication/consumer electronic devices (8.1%) and three platforms (2%).

Such findings are important considering 5G network operators are hoping to widen their businesses beyond smartphones by connecting a range of different types of devices to their networks.

The GCF's findings also help illustrate support for 5G in mmWave spectrum bands. Although US operators have long supported 5G transmissions in mmWave spectrum, most other operators across the world have focused on other spectrum bands. That's slowly beginning to change, however, as operators in countries like South Korea, Russia and China begin lighting up 5G connections in mmWave spectrum.

The GCF's figures help highlight the growth in the number of 5G devices that support mmWave spectrum bands:

Click here for a larger version of this image. (Source: GCF)
Click here for a larger version of this image.
(Source: GCF)

The firm said that 21% of the different 5G device types it certified in 2020 could access mmWave 5G frequencies.

The most popular 5G spectrum band, according to GCF's figures, was 2600MHz, with 91% of all 5G devices supporting that band. The 1900MHz band came in second, with 89% of devices supporting it.

The GCF's research also targeted the standalone version of 5G. The firm said 34% (or 50) of the 5G devices it certified supported standalone (SA) 5G.

That's noteworthy considering initial 5G market launches around the world generally focused on the non standalone (NSA) version of 5G. That's because the NSA version was finalized before the SA version. However, a number of operators – including T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon – are working to move to the SA version of 5G in order to support technologies like network slicing.

"We expect to see that 5G will be supported in 40% of all devices certified during 2021, and that over 75% of these will support standalone 5G functionality," wrote the GCF in its report.

Finally, the GCF confirmed that the number of devices sporting 5G is growing at a quicker clip than when 4G LTE was first introduced.

Click here for a larger version of this image. (Source: GCF)
Click here for a larger version of this image.
(Source: GCF)

A number of 5G vendors have touted the speed at which the technology has caught on, and the GCF's figures bear that out.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 25, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 29, 2021 Speedy Recovery of SMEs Enabled by ICT
March 31, 2021 Broadband CPE Application-Based Monetization Strategies for CSP
April 1, 2021 Innovations in Unlocking Subscriber and Network Serviceability Through Location Intelligence
April 6, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 1
April 7, 2021 Five Data-Delivery Requirements That Will Save Telecommunications
April 8, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 2
April 14, 2021 Building a Successful Foundation for 5G B2B and B2B2X Monetization
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
What to Keep in Mind When Considering Offering SD-WAN-as-a-Service By Satish Madiraju, Fortinet
Expert sees a link between connectivity and security in a post-pandemic world By Huawei
Technology to Power an Inclusive Recovery By Todd Nightingale, Cisco
South Korea’s LG U+ Proves Early 5G Market Entry Is a Plus By Huawei
Huawei Launches Platform to Power Wireless Carriers' Digital Transformation By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why 10Gig is the right PON play today By Jay Rolls, industry advisor, and a former CTO of Charter Communications
Zoom Phone available through Lumen: Will you answer the call? By Craig Richter, Lumen
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE