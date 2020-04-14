Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Taking Streaming Video to the Next LevelCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Future Vision Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

5G causes COVID-19 like 4G causes flu

Morris Lore Iain Morris, News Editor 4/14/2020
Comment (0)

British TV presenter Eamonn Holmes shares his surname with a certain Victorian super sleuth, but his powers of deduction are what the fictional Sherlock might have called "elementary."

During an on-screen slot about the farcical notion that 5G causes COVID-19, Holmes said he did not accept "mainstream media immediately slapping that down as not true when they don't know it's not true." Before crediting himself as someone with "an inquiring mind," he proceeded to argue that "it's very easy to say it is not true because it suits the state narrative."

The comments have already prompted an assessment by Ofcom, the UK's national regulator, to see if Holmes breached any rules. In the meantime, the presenter has issued a statement distancing himself from some of the views he originally expressed. "Many people are rightly concerned and are looking for answers and that's simply what I was trying to do," he qualified.

No super sleuth
Eamonn Holmes (right) during happier, pre-5G days.
Eamonn Holmes (right) during happier, pre-5G days.

It may have been too late for that. In both the UK and the Netherlands, 5G conspiracy theorists have damaged masts and abused engineers, seeking vindication in the remarks made by mainstream celebrities including Amanda Holden, another British TV personality, and Woody Harrelson, a US actor. Government officials, telecom executives and scientists spent much of last week defending 5G against the baseless claims. Holmes helped to undo their efforts.

In democracies, people should be free to say whatever they want, however ludicrous. They are not free to burn property or attack others doing their jobs. What Holmes said, and what other celebrities have said, cannot really be construed as an incitement to vandalism or violence. But the remarks were irresponsible and may have been a contributing factor.

They also mark a new low in public discourse. Vigorous and intelligent debate is a bedrock of any progressive society and has been since the days of ancient Greece. But the argument about disease-carrying 5G equipment is so dumb it makes conversation during a typical episode of Love Island sound like a showdown between Cicero and Hortensius. As COVID-19 rages, dragging scientists into this "dispute" is a waste of valuable resources.

That wasn't the case when experts were addressing the more rational concern that 5G might be carcinogenic. Then, scientists were needed to show that 5G (just like 4G) operates in spectrum bands that are far too low to cause cancer. They should not have had to disprove that harmful biological organisms zip around on radio waves – like uncontrollable bachelor parties on budget flights – because it is patently not feasible. Linking 5G equipment to a virus is no more sensible than arguing that cars cause volcanic eruptions, that overconsumption of cheese is to blame for unwanted pregnancies or that 4G is responsible for influenza.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

Holmes is right to say we shouldn't dismiss an argument because doing so suits the state narrative. We should dismiss it because it is nonsense. But which state narrative was he talking about? The narrative that 5G is a potentially important communications technology that does not spread disease? Does he see a cover-up of global proportions as governments sacrifice lives and economic wellbeing to make 5G a reality? To what end, Eamonn?

Unfortunately, some of the damage is already done. Once out in the world, conspiracy theories, like viruses, can be difficult to kill. For 5G, this one could make life this year even harder than it already was.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Morris Lore
Amid COVID-19, China dependence no longer seems such a good idea

Suspicion about Chinese motives during the pandemic will drive European governments and companies to reconsider their affairs with the Asian superpower.

5G is looking like a casualty of COVID-19

The pandemic has come two or three years too early for the hyped mobile technology, and companies depending on 5G for growth may suffer badly.

Cutting Huawei off from TSMC would be end-of-days move

Moves to cut Huawei off from one of its largest suppliers could result in 'catastrophic destruction' on a global scale.

Telecom chiefs should heed BT's Jansen and take pay cuts amid COVID-19 carnage

In giving up his pay, the boss of the UK's biggest operator has set an example that other CEOs should follow.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, NULL
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, NULL
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, NULL
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, NULL
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 15, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - Personalizing Customer Experience for 5G
April 15, 2020 5G Is Redefining Transport Networks – Are You on Board?
April 16, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - Third Time Right? CSPs Re-Discover the Platform Economy
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
April 17, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - Network Automation: What’s Still Missing?
April 20, 2020 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 21, 2020 Programmable Infrastructure For Edge Computing: Unleashing Scalable Innovation
April 22, 2020 400G Pluggable Coherent Optics – Accelerating Validation and Deployment
April 28, 2020 Accelerate 5G for Business – What Actions Can CSPs Take?
April 29, 2020 5G & FTTH Network Convergence - Impact on Physical Layer
May 6, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
May 12, 2020 With 5G here now, what’s next for the Internet of Things?
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
May 27, 2020 Telefónica Automates Multivendor Networks
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
Unleash the Power of Digital Transformation By Kourosh Ghassemi, Principal Consultant, APAC, Omdia
Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE