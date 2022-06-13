5G Americas on mile markers for 5G and the digital divide

5G Americas on mile markers for 5G and the digital divide6/13/2022
Chris Pearson, president of 5G Americas, joins the podcast to provide an update on global expansion of 5G, new revenue opportunities for private 5G networks and breakthroughs in addressing the digital divide. Pearson also provides a brief recap of his keynote at the Big 5G Event in May.
Here are just a few things covered in this podcast:
- Big 5G Event recap and global growth of 5G (02:24)
- Why "spectrum is the lifeblood of the industry" (04:40)
- New revenue opportunities for private 5G networks (07:30)
- Breakthroughs and mile markers for FWA and satellite in addressing the digital divide (12:50)
- Setting realistic expectations for 5G (18:50)
— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading