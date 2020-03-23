3GPP approves Globalstar's spectrum band for 5G

COVINGTON, Louisiana – Globalstar (NYSE American: GSAT) ("Globalstar" or the "Company"), announced that the Third Generation Partnership Project ("3GPP") has approved the 5G variant of Globalstar's Band 53, which will be known as n53.

Jay Monroe, Executive Chairman of Globalstar, commented, "Achieving 5G status with our band is a significant advancement in our spectrum efforts. New networks around the world will be built utilizing 5G's advanced technology and our resource will now work in those networks. We appreciate the industry's continued support of our spectrum and applaud the 3GPP working group for their approval."

John Dooley, Managing Director of Jarvinian Advisors, added, "5G networks will increasingly rely upon high-density small cell deployments. What is needed for the spectrum inventory is a band with advantageous propagation qualities that can be devoted entirely to small cell use which Band n53 can provide. Band n53 can also act as a traffic channel or as an anchor for other licensed or unlicensed bands in 5G networks, allowing rapid and economical deployment of a licensed spectrum band."

