2022 in review: Rakuten's vision expands

From a telecom perspective, Japan's Rakuten has two guises. One is a technology pioneer that dazzles the industry and its analysts, promising to revolutionize a moribund sector with an array of software goodies and bright young employees. The other is a financial catastrophe, having lost billions of dollars on its rollout of a mobile network that has failed to grab market share in Japan.

Rakuten's job next year is to stem those losses once and for all and prove that its technology choices make sense – both inside Japan and internationally.

On the domestic front, the main challenge is for Rakuten to attract customers from its bigger rivals, which it has struggled to do so far. In its role as a vendor, it needs to overcome doubts about the economic feasibility of building and maintaining software-based multivendor networks.

Unlike most prospective customers, Rakuten has no technology legacy, and it owns the software it has deployed in Japan. If it is struggling with margins, what hope is there for a brownfield operator that must pay Rakuten for software?

That is among several big, unresolved questions for the company on the eve of 2023. In the meantime, here is a selection of our Rakuten stories from 2022.

