Light Reading Recap: Week ending July 23

Light Reading Recap: Week ending July 237/26/2021
Last week's telecom news highlights included some spectrum auction and siesta news from Spain, an update on how Verizon moved forward with a fabulous, free 5G phone promotion, and you'll find out what US city took a gamble on building a network that covered 65 square miles with broadband in just 45 days.
Here are the stories we mentioned in the video:
- Spain's telcos uphold ceasefire in the siesta
- Spain doles out 700MHz spectrum for $1.1B
- Verizon's 5G promotion does the job in Q2
- How Vegas built an LTE network in 45 days, and what it might do next?
— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading