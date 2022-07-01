"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register

5G LAN first applied in Chongqing Changan automobile

News Wire Feed Light Reading 1/7/2022
Comment (0)

With support from China Unicom and Huawei, Changan, China’s leading automobile manufacturer, successfully applied 5G LAN in its production systems and comprehensively verified the technical feasibility and production availability of the 5G LAN technology on industrial control. The latest 5G LAN technologies were integrated with 5G edge computing and applied into various manufacturing scenarios in Changan’s stamping and welding processes and the final assembly lines.

The practice of Changan is one of the success case of China Unicom’s 5G Full-Connection Factory Collaboration project. In 2021, China Unicom launched the 5G Full-Connection Factory Collaboration project to carry out in-depth innovation in the industrial manufacturing field with vertical partners. The project is powered by 5GCtoB One Cloud, a new mode for carriers to offer industry private networks as a service, through which China Unicom can achieve agile product definition, quick service provisioning and convenient private network O&M for industry customers. In this way, China Unicom and Huawei could quickly replicate innovative solution to other manufacturers.

5G LAN provides LAN services at Layer 2 and VPN services at Layer 3, achieving Layer 2/Layer 3 interworking which previously required AR routers. A single 5G LAN can replace multiple physical networks, simplifying the network structure and improving production availability while reducing networking and maintenance costs.

Changan uses industrial cameras and an AI-based quality inspection system in its stamping and welding processes to detect scratches on and check the flatness of sheet metals as well as the welding joints, dispensing, and gluing on the automobile body and components. Before this, arranging wired devices took a long time due to their complex cabling, and it was difficult to demarcate faults. To address these problems, 5G LAN is used to do away with the complex cabling. Network devices can directly communicate with each other at Layer 2 without AR routers. Moreover, intranet applications, the topology, and configurations do not need to be changed. This relieves limitations on the devices, with no additional configuration and maintenance needed.

In the final assembly, the 5G LAN technology is introduced to enable flexible production. Operators report production information at their operation areas through the Andon system, including the assembly quality, material supply, and equipment alarms. With a wired network, if production lines are adjusted, cables need to be rerouted, affecting the production efficiency. In addition, the IP addresses of CPEs for Layer-3 communication needed to be planned by operators and routes from the IT system to the CPEs manually configured. With the 5G LAN technology, the original PLC, networking planning, and IP configurations can be inherited and production devices can be put into use quickly after adjustments, shortening the production stop time and improving efficiency.

Changan Automobile’s practice is a benchmark for applying 5G private networks in automobile manufacturing. As a new network infrastructure that enables flexible production, it is a milestone in 5G empowering industries. The 5G LAN technology surpasses others in aspects like service continuity, E2E networking, and deterministic network and is promising in various fields such as campus networks, power grid differential protection, and industrial PLC.

5G has ushered in a golden era. 5G private networks are the new momentum for promoting innovative 5G applications, raising production efficiency, and accelerating digital transformation. Backed by innovative technologies such as 5G LAN, China Unicom will leverage its 5G Full-Connection Factory Collaboration project powered by 5GCtoB One Cloud to continue simplifying networks for field production and enable digital transformation in more industries and making 5G a must.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 8-10, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 12, 2022 Open 5G Networks: Are we on the slope of enlightenment?
January 12, 2022 The secrets to fast-tracking your 5G strategy
January 13, 2022 5Grows Together: The First Look At A 5Gigaverse Ecosystem
January 19, 2022 Accelerate Enterprise Insights: AI Use Cases for 5G Networks
January 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable More Accessible
January 25, 2022 5G Transport Evolution: Making Advanced Services a Reality
January 26, 2022 Inventory Modernization with Data Integrity Assurance – the Key to 5G Network Automation
January 27, 2022 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Bringing it all Together
January 27, 2022 Safeguard Your Subscriber Relationships With a Holistic Loyalty Strategy
February 3, 2022 Harnessing the Edge
February 24, 2022 Where Are Smart General Managers Placing their Bets to Fuel Growth? 2022 Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
End-to-end 5G Deployments for CSP and the Enterprise By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for Amdocs
Huawei Rated as Sole Leader: GlobalData Releases 5G Core Competitive Landscape Assessment By Huawei
Cable MSO Transformation: Scaling for Capacity and Agility By Emir Halilovic, Principal Analyst, GlobalData, for ZTE
Operators Take 5G to the Next Stage With Cloud-Native Network Optimization By Kerry Doyle, Light Reading Contributor for RADCOM
Leading Innovation in Africa, MTN Completed Key Autonomous Networks Trials with Huawei By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE