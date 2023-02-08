Zetron buys NEC's Eagle biz unit

REDMOND, Wash. – Zetron, a global leader in integrated mission critical communications technology, today announced the acquisition of Eagle NewCo (Eagle), a business unit of NEC Software Solutions UK Limited (NEC) that provides software and services to public safety and transportation organizations, for approximately $15 million (USD). The acquisition is complete, with financial disclosures available in an Australian Stock Exchange announcement made by Codan Limited (ASX:CDA), Zetron's publicly traded parent company.

Headquartered in Hull, United Kingdom (UK), Eagle provides mission critical communications and workforce management solutions for the control rooms of more than 100 emergency services and transportation customers across the UK, Europe and the Middle East. More than two-thirds of the UK's police forces currently utilize Eagle solutions, as do major transportation operations, such as the London Underground, and Dubai International Airport.

The Eagle business unit was formed as a result of previous NEC acquisitions of APD Communications and portions of Northgate Public Services (NPS). With the acquisition, Eagle is wholly owned by Zetron, with business operations integration beginning immediately, including the transition of Eagle's primarily UK-based full time employees to Zetron. Zetron plans to maintain Eagle's physical location in Hull and make further investments in growing its UK presence.

Eagle's solutions were first introduced to UK emergency services customers in 1995, with consistent research, new product development, and customer and geographical expansion in the 28 years since.

Eagle's solutions include Cortex; an integrated communications control system, Aspire; a contact and relationship management system, CallTouch; a touchscreen-based communication system, Connect; a radio-based communication solution created specifically for the London Underground, and Stream; an incident streaming application for control rooms.

The acquisition brings Zetron's worldwide employee base to nearly 400 people, including new additions to its development, services, sales and support teams that will remain in Hull. Zetron is headquartered in Redmond, Washington (USA), with operations throughout the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia to serve its growing global critical communications customer base in more than 80 countries around the world.

