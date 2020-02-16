What's the Story? Qualcomm's speedy 5G chips





Qualcomm launched a new 5G chip for smartphones, which Light Reading's Mike Dano says will likely be commercially available this fall. We discuss why this chip is faster, what it means for service provider customers and when it will be included in new smart phones.

Here are a few topics we covered:

Qualcomm launches a new, faster 5G chip for smartphones. (00:48)

Current and emerging competitors to Qualcomm in the chip market. (02:57)

First chip that will be ready for 5G Advanced and meet new 3GPP specifications. (04:14)

Adding more AI technology to the Qualcomm chip. (06:36)

How the new chip might impact battery life, cost and more. (08:21)

New features that will interest engineers. (09:51)

Smartphone market should be on the upswing by the end of 2023. (11:00)

