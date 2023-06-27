What's the Story? DT gives side eye to EU over Huawei ban





Light Reading's Iain Morris joined the podcast to discuss mounting pressure on European mobile network operators to avoid Huawei and ZTE when looking for equipment and tech suppliers for their 5G networks.

We discussed which operators are resistant to swapping out Huawei and ZTE equipment and the potential impact that equipment bans could have on the broader industry and geopolitical relations.

For a lightly edited transcript, please click the caption button in the video toolbar.

Here are a few topics we covered:

Why there's pressure on European telcos to shun 5G network equipment from Huawei and ZTE. (00:48)

Of the European Union (EU) countries, Germany drags its feet on banning Huawei and ZTE equipment. (03:19)

Potential geopolitical ramifications if Germany bans the equipment in telco networks. (04:58)

Summarizing the challenges DT faces if the service provider were to replace Huawei equipment in its 5G network. (05:44)

How much it would cost for DT to swap out its 5G network equipment. (07:29)

Could DT hold off on an equipment replacement until it's time to start deploying 6G technology? (09:05)

The open RAN wild card. (10:27)

Ban on Huawei and ZTE equipment could lessen market competition. (12:37)

Related stories and links:

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading