What's the Story? Boston to trial 5G broadcast technology





Light Reading's Jeff Baumgartner joined the podcast to chat about a Boston-area TV station trialing 5G broadcast technology. We discuss which companies are involved in developing the technology, potential use cases for the tech and what's next after the trial in Boston.

For a lightly edited transcript, please click the caption button in the video toolbar.

Here are a few topics we covered:

Testing new use cases for 5G broadcast technology (00:48)

FCC grants temporary experimental license to Boston-area TV station to test 5G broadcast technology (01:55)

Partnerships underpinning the trial in Boston (03:13)

Benefits of using 5G broadcast technology (05:01)

Update on the ATSC 3.0 standard (05:40)

Potential for trials in other cities (08:13)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading