What's the Story? Airlines drag feet on fixing C-band spectrum interference

What's the Story? Airlines drag feet on fixing C-band spectrum interference5/9/2023
Light Reading's Mike Dano joins the podcast to discuss what the airline industry and service providers are doing to address 5G transmissions in the C-band spectrum that affect aircraft altimeters.
For a lightly edited transcript, please click the caption button in the video toolbar.
Here are a few topics we covered:
- Overview of C-band spectrum interference with aircraft altimeters (01:20)
- Biden administration doesn't plan to extend July deadline for airlines to address spectrum interference (03:15)
- Estimated number of airplanes that still need to be updated to meet federal guidelines (05:39)
Related stories and links:
- 5G providers offer C-band proposal to address aircraft interference
- Airlines start asking for permanent changes to C-band 5G
- The big 5G fix for airplanes will cost just $26M
— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading