What's the Story? Airlines drag feet on fixing C-band spectrum interference





Light Reading's Mike Dano joins the podcast to discuss what the airline industry and service providers are doing to address 5G transmissions in the C-band spectrum that affect aircraft altimeters.

For a lightly edited transcript, please click the caption button in the video toolbar.

Here are a few topics we covered:

Overview of C-band spectrum interference with aircraft altimeters (01:20)

Biden administration doesn't plan to extend July deadline for airlines to address spectrum interference (03:15)

Estimated number of airplanes that still need to be updated to meet federal guidelines (05:39)

Related stories and links:

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading