Vertical Bridge to build towers for Verizon

NEW YORK – Verizon and Vertical Bridge have entered into an agreement to build cell towers across the US to expand Verizon's 4G and 5G Ultra Wideband services. Vertical Bridge has agreed to construct these towers to-suit with Verizon as the anchor tenant. The towers will be held in an LLC formed by Vertical Bridge in which Verizon has a profits interest. The new towers will add to the overall communications infrastructure in the US, and will help to fulfill the need for new locations where towers do not exist today to continue to enhance the wireless experience.

The comprehensive solution at scale provides an outstanding opportunity to deliver value and meet Verizon's wireless infrastructure needs for years to come.

