Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumRAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Digital Divide Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G and Beyond

Verizon's CEO tries another management shakeup

News Analysis

Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg announced another reshuffling of the company's front office in an attempt to rekindle investor interest in the company.

Specifically, Vestberg:

  • Named Sowmyanarayan Sampath as head of Verizon's Consumer business, the company's biggest unit. Sampath just last year was named CEO of Verizon Business, having taken over the position from Tami Erwin. Sampath is the third executive chosen by Vestberg to head up Verizon's struggling Consumer business after Ronan Dunne (2016 to 2021) and Manon Brouillette (2021-2022).
  • Moved Kyle Malady from Verizon's network operation to Sampath's old job as CEO of Verizon Business. He also promoted Joe Russo, previously SVP and chief network officer, to Malady's old job of EVP and president of global networks and technology.
  • Showed CFO Matt Ellis the door, with Controller Tony Skiadas taking over CFO duties while Vestberg looks for a permanent replacement.

Vestberg described the company's new team as its "next-generation leadership," according to The Wall Street Journal. "I think we were sleeping a little bit at the wheel," he said.

Vestberg remains

Vestberg is both Verizon's CEO and chairman. He told the WSJ that he would remain in his job as long as he has the support of the stakeholders. But that might not be much longer; as the publication pointed out, Verizon shares have fallen about 26% during Vestberg's tenure, while the S&P 500 index has increased over 41% over the same period.

Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg. (Source: Erik Pendzich/Alamy Stock Photo)
Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg.
(Source: Erik Pendzich/Alamy Stock Photo)

Indeed, some analysts had begun calling for a Vestberg replacement in the middle of last year amid the company's historic loss of customers.

Since 2018, Vestberg has overseen a massive investment by Verizon into 5G and related technologies like edge computing and private wireless. But company officials have admitted those opportunities haven't yet panned out as Verizon had hoped.

Meanwhile, Verizon rival T-Mobile continues to boast of its successes in the US market, both in its network upgrades and in its pursuit of new customers. Investors have responded, making T-Mobile the world's largest telecom operator by market cap.

A new generation of network execs

Vestberg's appointment of Joe Russo as Verizon's top network executive marks a major development in the 5G industry in the US specifically considering there is now new networking leadership at all of the major wireless network operators.

Last year, AT&T's Andre Fuetsch left the company to make way for Igal Elbaz and CTO Jeremy Legg.

Meanwhile, T-Mobile's longtime networking chief, Neville Ray, announced earlier this year he will retire and that he will be replaced by Ulf Ewaldsson, a former Ericsson executive who joined T-Mobile in 2019.

The changeups occur as all of the big 5G network operators in the US look to reduce network spending as they finish off their big midband spectrum buildouts. That pullback in US operator spending is already beginning to have a major impact on the market; for example, 5G equipment vendor Ericsson recently announced it would cut thousands of jobs across the US and the world.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

One of America's most loved telecoms get-togethers, The BIG 5G Event, will be returning to Austin in 2023 to host 1,500+ telecom, cloud and technology professionals — and we want you to be a part of it!

For three days, you can meet and network with leaders from every part of the North American 5G ecosystem and hear from over 150 speakers on the hottest industry topics. To apply for your complimentary pass to the event, visit this link.

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco
May 10, 2023, Digital Symposium
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 7, 2023 Unlocking real-world performance in Home Wi-Fi
March 15, 2023 How Networks Deliver Future Value
March 21, 2023 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 23, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cable Goes Green
March 29, 2023 Will Your Open RAN Deployment Meet User Expectations?
March 29, 2023 Are Your Cable/Fixed/FTTX Customers Impacted by Outages?
March 30, 2023 Taking the next step with Wi-Fi 6E
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei and Global FinTech Partners Explore the Key DNA Towards Business Success By Huawei
Brazil Oi Embraces the Gigabit Everywhere Era By Huawei
Ultra-wideband and Multi-antenna Accelerate All Bands to 5G for Higher-Quality All-Scenario Mobile Networks By Huawei
Huawei Launches Next-Generation Microwave MAGICSwave for Faster 5G Deployment By Huawei
Huawei Launches Eco Series Antennas for Green 5G Networks By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE