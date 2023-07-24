Sign In Register
5G and Beyond

Verizon touts private 5G network for VA hospital

News Wire Feed

WASHINGTON – Verizon Business, in partnership with the VA Palo Alto Health Care System today announced the deployment of a full spectrum private 5G network.

This announcement is a continuation of the broader partnership between the United States Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) and Verizon Business that started in 2020 with the announcement of VA Palo Alto Health Care System as VA's first 5G-enabled healthcare facility.

The public-private partnership, Project Convergence, is led by VA's National Center for Collaborative Health Care Innovation and works to identify and develop clinical uses for technology that transforms Veteran care with 5G capabilities.

The new network enables advanced clinical capabilities, such as AR-assisted presurgical guidance with virtual 3D X-ray vision with the incorporation of CT and MRI scans; VR-assisted medical learning which clinicians can interact with and walk into 3D models of human organs; holographic teleportation enhancing clinical interactions at a distance; and digital twin for cutting edge safety and security.

This newest deployment of Verizon private 5G and private 5G MEC infrastructure was preceded by commercial in-building 5G systems spanning the entire facility. These in-building systems are integrated with Verizon 5G rooftop macro sites at VA Palo Alto that provide 5G services to the exterior of the campus.

Combined, these 5G systems utilize all three 5G frequency bands servicing the VA Palo Alto campus to deliver a next generation, campus-wide, full-spectrum, hybrid commercial and private 5G environment that will expand the 5G capabilities.

The 5G technology deployed will deliver exponentially greater bandwidth, providing VA Palo Alto with the ability to unlock the potential of complex medical data. The system's cloud-based servers on the edge, in combination with advanced analytics such as AI-powered clinical decision support tools can support physicians to make real-time, data-informed decisions about the best course of care.

This is the latest development in a longstanding partnership between Verizon Public Sector and the Department of Veteran Affairs. Last month, Verizon Public Sector announced a 9-year expansion of its partnership with the VA, worth $448.3 M, through which the network provider will supply mobile devices and mission-critical communications systems.

Read the full press release here.


Verizon

