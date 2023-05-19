Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Big 5G Event The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium APAC Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G and Beyond

Verizon touts '5G Multi-View' for Indianapolis 500

News Wire Feed

NEW YORK – With more than 300,000 fans expected to attend the 107th Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 28, 2023, Verizon has upgraded the network at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) so attendees can stream and share their experiences quickly and reliably. Verizon is also bringing fans closer to the action with 5G Multi-View, which allows fans at the event to customize their viewing experience in real-time. Fans can toggle between seven different camera angles of live action from the track on their phones, including the live TV broadcast.

Multi-View is available in the official INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA. Fans with a 5G device can switch between the action in the pit to see who's in the lead coming out of turn 1. Additional cameras will provide in-car and turn 3 views, among others.

Verizon Upgrades Network for Race Fans

Last year, Verizon customers attending the event used 17 TB of data, and Verizon engineers are expecting even greater usage this year. To prepare the area, engineers have deployed additional 4G and 5G service inside the track, throughout the Grandstands, turns 3 and 4, as well as at gates 9, 10 and 11. Engineers have used a variety of spectrum to provide these upgraded services. For 5G services, Verizon is using a combination of C-band, its mid-band spectrum designed for excellent coverage and mmWave, its premium, high-band spectrum which allows for massive capacity. Verizon recently announced upgrades to the entire Indianapolis area where 99% of customers now have access to 5G Ultra Wideband service.

Verizon's super-fast 5G Ultra Wideband provides a broadband-like connection in more than 95 stadiums and arenas, and is available to more than 200 million people across the US.

Read the full press release here.

Verizon

One of America's most loved telecoms get-togethers, The BIG 5G Event, will be returning to Austin in 2023 to host 1,500+ telecom, cloud and technology professionals — and we want you to be a part of it!

For three days, you can meet and network with leaders from every part of the North American 5G ecosystem and hear from over 150 speakers on the hottest industry topics. To apply for your complimentary pass to the event, visit this link.

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 24, 2023 5G Orchestration and Service Assurance Operator Survey: Priorities and Platforms
May 24, 2023 Intelligent auto-scaling for Open RAN Network Slicing
May 25, 2023 Security Best Practices for an Evolving Threat Landscape
May 30, 2023 Maximizing the Potential of 5G with Active Assurance
May 31, 2023 Who Cares About Cloud? What Service Providers Really Need in Service Assurance
June 6, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 1
June 8, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 2
June 13, 2023 Enhance Subscriber Growth with a Modern Approach to Network Planning
June 14, 2023 How do We Capture the 6G Experience?
June 14, 2023 The Power of Wholesale Order Automation: How New Advancements in Intercarrier Commerce Can Transform Your Business.
June 15, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cranking Up the Upstream
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G New Calling Opens Vast Service Opportunities for Carriers By Huawei
Huawei Unveils the F5G Premium All-Optical Network, Enabling ISPs to Stride into the High-Growth Era By Huawei
Next-gen DPI restores visibility of encrypted IP traffic By IPOQUE
How du Leads In One Of The World’s Top 5G Markets By Huawei
How Huawei Is Accelerating Innovation & Efficiency For Customers By Kevin Casey
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE