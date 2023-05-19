Verizon touts '5G Multi-View' for Indianapolis 500

NEW YORK – With more than 300,000 fans expected to attend the 107th Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 28, 2023, Verizon has upgraded the network at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) so attendees can stream and share their experiences quickly and reliably. Verizon is also bringing fans closer to the action with 5G Multi-View, which allows fans at the event to customize their viewing experience in real-time. Fans can toggle between seven different camera angles of live action from the track on their phones, including the live TV broadcast.

Multi-View is available in the official INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA. Fans with a 5G device can switch between the action in the pit to see who's in the lead coming out of turn 1. Additional cameras will provide in-car and turn 3 views, among others.

Verizon Upgrades Network for Race Fans

Last year, Verizon customers attending the event used 17 TB of data, and Verizon engineers are expecting even greater usage this year. To prepare the area, engineers have deployed additional 4G and 5G service inside the track, throughout the Grandstands, turns 3 and 4, as well as at gates 9, 10 and 11. Engineers have used a variety of spectrum to provide these upgraded services. For 5G services, Verizon is using a combination of C-band, its mid-band spectrum designed for excellent coverage and mmWave, its premium, high-band spectrum which allows for massive capacity. Verizon recently announced upgrades to the entire Indianapolis area where 99% of customers now have access to 5G Ultra Wideband service.

Verizon's super-fast 5G Ultra Wideband provides a broadband-like connection in more than 95 stadiums and arenas, and is available to more than 200 million people across the US.

