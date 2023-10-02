Verizon invests to keep first responders connected at the Super Bowl

What did Verizon Frontline do to prepare for Super Bowl 57?

From the moment State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, was announced as the site of Super Bowl 57, Verizon has spent "over $100 million over the past couple of years" augmenting the wireless and wired network infrastructure at the stadium, the nearby convention center and "up and down the main quarters within the city of Phoenix," according to Verizon Frontline President Maggie Hallbach.

That's more complex than it sounds. Maricopa County, which includes the Phoenix metro area, has more than 60% of the state's population served by 26 jurisdictions, each with an elected constable. Hallbach said the metro area is a model for how a group of disparate agencies work well together by sharing and sorting location info, crowdsourced data and more.

For Frontline, the mission is to ensure "first responders get a very unique experience that prioritizes their services and makes sure that when the data feeds and the calls need to go through that, they make it through," Hallbach said.

Verizon Frontline partners with over 30,000 public safety agencies in the US. During her last podcast appearance, Hallbach shared what she and the Frontline team learned from their work at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles.

Click the lower right-hand corner of the video player for unedited, auto-generated captions, if needed.

— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading