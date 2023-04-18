Verizon deploys private 5G network for Ohio hospital

NEW YORK, New York – Verizon Business today announced the deployment of a private 5G network at the new Cleveland Clinic hospital in Mentor, Ohio. Through this collaboration the two companies will develop ways to utilize this technology to enhance patient care, provide caregivers with greater connectivity to deliver that care and elevate the patient and visitor experience.

Scheduled to open in July, Cleveland Clinic Mentor Hospital will include inpatient/observation rooms, an emergency department, operating rooms and imaging facilities. In addition to the immediate benefits of secure and reliable connectivity, Verizon Business and Cleveland Clinic will explore use cases and solutions that can be built on the private 5G network. Some of these solutions include:

Patient check-in kiosks

Enhanced digital displays

In-room infotainment for patients

Asset tracking

AR/VR adoption for clinician education, patient education, assisted surgery and imaging, which the partners will explore via future 5G millimeter wave deployments

Verizon will deploy a private 5G network at Cleveland Clinic based on an Ericsson platform. The deal was facilitated through Verizon's 5G alliance partnership with KPMG LLP. Learn more about the Verizon Business healthcare practice here.

