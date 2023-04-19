Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
APAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G EventSoftware unhEATS the World Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives RAN Evolution Digital Symposium Edge Computing Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G and Beyond

Vendor data shows 5G rollouts advancing worldwide

News Analysis

Network test and manufacturing equipment vendor Viavi paints a rosy picture for 5G, having compiled data showing 47 of the 70 economies with the highest GDP have now deployed the technology. Its State of 5G shows the number of 5G standalone (SA) networks has nearly doubled in 2022, while interest in mmWave spectrum has grown. All of this has prompted the company's CTO Sameh Yamany to conclude that "2022 was 5G’s graduation year," adding it has grown from "a developed markets phenomenon into a global phenomenon."

In 2022, 18 countries announced plans for their first 5G deployments, including India, Mexico, Angola, Portugal, Chile and Guatemala. In total, 2,497 cities in 92 countries have now deployed commercial 5G networks, says Viavi, with another 23 countries having launched pre-commercial trials. Meanwhile, 48 countries have not announced any plans for 5G rollouts, with Viavi noting that many are smaller island nations.

Overall, the EMEA region hosts most of the cities covered – some 1,015 – followed by Asia Pacific with 782 and the Americas with 700.

The US is in the lead with 503 cities that have coverage, compared to only 356 in China. This raises the question of what is considered a city. As of 2019, there were 662 cities in China, according to its own authorities. It is, meanwhile, difficult to establish what type of urban area is classed as a city in the US. The country's latest population census identified 804 municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants, with St. Louis Park taking the bottom position.

China has the most 5G subscribers and basestations, and fastest data speeds, according to Viavi. (Source: Wang Quanchao/Xinhua/Alamy Live News)
China has the most 5G subscribers and basestations, and fastest data speeds, according to Viavi.
(Source: Wang Quanchao/Xinhua/Alamy Live News)

When asked how cities were defined for the purposes of the research, a Viavi representative said the following in an emailed response to Light Reading: "Viavi used a variety of online resources to categorize if somewhere is considered a city or not. In the case of China, places that were considered 'prefecture-level cities' were also included since they have the same status as cities."

The reply also stated that "[it] is worth noting that US mobile operators have regularly released detailed information on their 5G locations whereas Chinese operators have focused more on subscription figures and the number of 5G towers installed. So, in that sense, information on Chinese cities has not been as readily available but every effort has been made to analyze the number of cities in China from publicly available information."

Viavi puts Finland third with 137 cities covered but adds that the Finnish word for city – "kaupunki" – can also mean municipalities. That implies the results could be influenced by differences in definitions.

The number of cities covered tells only one part of the story, with Viavi researchers noting that China remains ahead of the US in data speeds, 5G subscribers and the number of deployed basestations. The latter two points are perhaps unsurprising, given China's population is four times larger.

Technology challenges and monetization woes

Deployments have also grown for 5G SA, with 45 networks in place across 23 countries as of January, compared to the 24 networks in place a year earlier. The industry claims there are many benefits of 5G SA, including lower latency, its support for a large number of devices and voice over new radio technology, as well as faster network slicing.

Deploying a brand new core network is, however, a difficult undertaking. Technical challenges, while significant, are only one part of the problem, with uncertain monetization also acting as a deterrent.

Viavi's data also shows private networks are an important driver of 5G uptake, with the manufacturing sector responsible for 44% of such deployments. Viavi points out that the sectors where most private networks are deployed correspond to those "where IoT applications have evolved most strongly."

The vendor is also upbeat about mmWave's future, saying it has "garnered a lot of interest from diverse countries." It points out mmWave has been made available in areas including Vietnam, Indonesia, the Seychelles and Guam, as well as China, India and the US.

The mmWave spectrum offers faster speeds, lower latency and higher capacity than regular 5G deployments, but limited range and inability to penetrate glass or trees complicates deployments. As a result, few operators have deployed 5G networks in this band outside the US.

Viavi's views on 5G are somewhat more upbeat than its latest financial results. The vendor has warned of Q1 troubles amid a drop in product orders

Related posts:

— Tereza Krásová, Associate Editor, Light Reading

One of America's most loved telecoms get-togethers, The BIG 5G Event, will be returning to Austin in 2023 to host 1,500+ telecom, cloud and technology professionals — and we want you to be a part of it!

For three days, you can meet and network with leaders from every part of the North American 5G ecosystem and hear from over 150 speakers on the hottest industry topics. To apply for your complimentary pass to the event, visit this link.

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 10, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 19, 2023 Finding the right path to Automation
April 20, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting A Fix on Fixed Wireless
April 20, 2023 13 Million DDoS Attacks – What You Need to Know
April 24, 2023 APAC Digital Symposium - Day One
April 26, 2023 The Future of Quality of Experience (QoE) in Multi-Gig Residential WiFi Networks
April 26, 2023 Developing achievable SLAs for 5G Private Networks
April 26, 2023 APAC Digital Symposium - Day Two
May 3, 2023 Delivering the Promise of Private 5G with VMware’s Enterprise-First Approach
May 3, 2023 Open RAN 2023 Operator Survey: An Industry Update and Look Ahead
May 9, 2023 5G Network Strategies Operator Survey 2023: A Transport Network Perspective
May 10, 2023 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How du Leads In One Of The World’s Top 5G Markets By Huawei
How Huawei Is Accelerating Innovation & Efficiency For Customers By Kevin Casey
Unlock Network Potential And Accelerate Business Development To Realize Positive Business Cycles By Kerry Doyle
Establishing New Foundations For 5G Business Success By Kerry Doyle
Embrace F5.5G and stride to Green 10Gbps By Kerry Doyle
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE