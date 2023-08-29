UScellular touts C-band expansion
CHICAGO – UScellular today announced that it has received full access to the 5G C-Band spectrum it was awarded from Auction 107 in March 2021, allowing the company to expand its 5G network faster than anticipated.
Earlier this year, UScellular upgraded more than 440 cell sites in preparation for this spectrum access, and the company will turn on this enhanced 5G service in the coming weeks – three months ahead of schedule. C-Band spectrum technology brings faster data speeds and more capacity and enhances the network performance for customers.
This 5G network expansion builds on UScellular's recent 5G mid-band network launch that kicked off in 10 states earlier this year.
UScellular
