5G and Beyond

Umniah and Ericsson launch its first phase of 5G in Jordan

News Wire Feed

STOCKHOLM – Umniah will introduce 5G in the Kingdom in several phases and across several governorates.

As part of the partnership, Ericsson will supply its 5G products and solutions to build Umniah's 5G network. In addition, Ericsson will provide 5G integration and support services to deliver holistic 5G solutions that enhance user experiences for individuals and enterprises in the Kingdom.

The agreement was signed by Samer Taha, Chief Financial Officer of Umniah, and Kevin Murphy, Vice President and Head of Ericsson Levant Countries and Country Manager of Ericsson Jordan, in the presence of senior members of Umniah and Ericsson.

Upon obtaining the 5G and frequency licenses from the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC), Umniah started preparing the infrastructure for its 5G network in preparation for offering 5G in the Kingdom within the timeframe set by the TRC.

5G will enable the public and private sectors to achieve the full benefits of technological advancements such as enhancing the efficiency of services provided in a myriad of vital sectors like energy, health, transportation, industries, and education. Moreover, 5G will enable the development of applications and software based on virtual worlds with high speed and efficiency.

This partnership will meet the growing demand for broadband services from both individual and corporate customers. Umniah continues to provide its customers with the best and highest quality services, while improving the performance and efficiency of its network and developing its ability to handle the ever-increasing data traffic.

Read the full press release here.

Ericsson

