Tigo Tanzania and Ericsson launch 5G and upgrade existing network

STOCKHOLM – Tigo Tanzania and Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) have entered a partnership to launch 5G and to fully modernize and expand the existing 4G network across the country. 5G is now launched in Dar Es Salaam, Dodoma, and Zanzibar and will be gradually rolled out across the country at strategic locations.

Ericsson is currently upgrading Tigo Tanzania's existing 4G network with Radio Access Network (RAN) products and microwave solutions (MINI-LINK 6000). Leveraging the latest energy-efficient products from the 5G Ericsson Radio System portfolio, Tigo's network is being expanded and upgraded to increase network capacity, providing the benefits of a fast and reliable connection. The Ericsson Radio System 5G portfolio is designed to manage all site types and traffic scenarios, even as networks grow in technology and capacity across generations, delivering high performance on the smallest site footprint with the lowest energy consumption.

Ericsson will also optimize Tigo Tanzania's network by deploying Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled Cognitive Software to align network performance with strategic objectives. Ericsson will optimize the network by applying AI-powered technologies, evaluate future network demands through active monitoring and predictive forecasting, and meet increasingly critical performance demands while improving the user experience.

Under the partnership, and as part of the Ericsson Product Take-Back Program, Ericsson will collect, decommission, transport and recycle Tigo Tanzania's dismantled and obsolete equipment with the highest industrial standards, to minimize the potential environmental impact of the end-of-life electrical equipment.

The partnership between Tigo Tanzania and Ericsson spans many years, with Ericsson supplying a suite of solutions and software capabilities to provide 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G connectivity and enhance customer experiences across the country.

