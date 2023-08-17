Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoEdge Computing Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Analytics & Automation Operator Survey 5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G and Beyond

The T-Mobile, WCO fight gets muddy

News Analysis

WCO Spectrum finally issued its response to T-Mobile's recent lawsuit against the company, alleging that T-Mobile is engaging in a campaign of "threats, intimidation, and – most effectively – litigation" against schools and other educational institutions. The company also published some of the documents related to T-Mobile's hardball negotiating tactics with those schools.

However, there have also been some interesting developments outside the California courtroom hearing the legal battle between T-Mobile and WCO.

First, T-Mobile appears to have successfully reached an agreement with the Christian College of Georgia to purchase the college's 2.5GHz spectrum license. That's noteworthy considering the college last year sat at the center of a multi-million dollar bidding war between T-Mobile and WCO.

Second, WCO does not appear to have gone through with its own plan to purchase a 2.5GHz spectrum license from the Owasso public school district, as it had intended to. That's noteworthy considering WCO has in the past argued that its pursuit of 2.5GHz spectrum is genuine and that it has the financial firepower to complete such purchases.

The new developments appear to reflect interest by both parties in gaining an advantage over the other, as well as the increasingly complex nature of their fight.

WCO's latest allegations

WCO is headed by Gary Winnick, a financier who founded telecom giant Global Crossing. According to the Los Angeles Business Journal, Winnick is worth $2.2 billion. (And, according to the Wall Street Journal, he's also in the process of selling his Los Angeles mansion for $250 million.)

Winnick (Source: ZUMA Press, Inc. / Alamy Stock Photo)
Winnick
(Source: ZUMA Press, Inc. / Alamy Stock Photo)

As Light Reading has previously reported, Winnick's WCO has been looking to purchase 2.5GHz spectrum licenses since the FCC changed its rules for the spectrum band in 2020. Prior to the FCC's rule change, only educational institutions – such as schools, universities and churches – could own 2.5GHz licenses.

However, purchasing such spectrum would essentially make WCO the spectrum landlord of T-Mobile. T-Mobile's midband 5G network is built atop roughly 2,000 spectrum leases with educational institutions nationwide. In some cases, those leases are decades old. The FCC's rule change for the band in 2020 was intended to eliminate that leasing complexity. As Light Reading previously reported, T-Mobile has acquired more than 200 of those licenses since the FCC changed its rules.

But, in its latest courtroom filing, WCO argued that T-Mobile is using its corporate weight to block anyone else from purchasing those spectrum licenses.

"T-Mobile cannot tolerate WCO making competing bids for [2.5GHz] EBS licenses and has fought desperately to stop it," WCO told the court. The company said T-Mobile had filed lawsuits against seven different colleges and educational institutions – using the lawsuits as a "weapon" – to block them from selling their spectrum licenses.

"T-Mobile's tactics thus far advance its true goal: to stop defendants [like WCO] from buying [2.5GHz] EBS spectrum," WCO wrote.

The company also published some of the documents T-Mobile sent to schools like the one in St. Lucie, Florida, in its efforts to prevent them from selling their licenses.

T-Mobile is apparently buying what WCO isn't

T-Mobile isn't sitting still. First, its lawsuit against WCO – filed last month – alleges WCO has engaged in a criminal scheme to defraud. T-Mobile said the scheme has so far cost it $10 million. Notably, T-Mobile argues that WCO has been making "sham offers" and that WCO "lacks the capacity to make good on anything remotely approaching all of these offers."

T-Mobile also offers some choice words for WCO-backer Winnick. The company said Winnick helped torpedo Global Crossing, and as a result "has been hailed into court for a variety of other alleged business transgressions, including claims for contractual fraud against business partners, misrepresenting terms of investment deals, and breaching oral contracts for his personal financial gain."

That's what makes T-Mobile's apparent agreement with the Christian College of Georgia so noteworthy. According to filings this week with the FCC, the college "recently agreed to assign" its spectrum license to T-Mobile. Officials from T-Mobile and the Christian College of Georgia either declined to comment to Light Reading about the agreement or did not respond to requests to do so.

The Christian College of Georgia sits at ground zero in the battle between WCO and T-Mobile. WCO offered to buy the college's spectrum in 2021, but T-Mobile sought to block the transaction, citing the terms of its lease. The college balked and asked the FCC to issue a ruling allowing it to "monetize its investment in the license" by selling it to WCO.

Further, it appears WCO didn't purchase the one 2.5GHz license that it appeared to have won from T-Mobile. As Light Reading previously reported, the FCC last year was reviewing the transfer of a 2.5GHz spectrum license to WCO from the Owasso public school district, one of the largest school districts in the state of Oklahoma. T-Mobile leases that midband spectrum license for use in its 5G network.

The Owasso spectrum was to be the first license purchased by WCO that T-Mobile used.

But an official from the Owasso school district this week confirmed to Light Reading that the transaction never closed, and Owasso still owns the license.

A WCO official didn't immediately respond to questions from Light Reading on the Owasso transaction.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

One of America's most loved telecoms get-togethers, The BIG 5G Event, will be returning to Austin in 2023 to host 1,500+ telecom, cloud and technology professionals — and we want you to be a part of it!

For three days, you can meet and network with leaders from every part of the North American 5G ecosystem and hear from over 150 speakers on the hottest industry topics. To apply for your complimentary pass to the event, visit this link.

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Empowering Edge Analytics: The Silicom Marbella Platform and Intel® Flex 140 Card Drive Business Success By Silicom
5G Hits New Heights: ZTE, China Mobile Connect World's Highest UNESCO Natural Heritage Site By Jay Ian Birbeck
ZTE’s communication and computing integrated RAN facilitates 5G innovations By ZTE
XL SATU Fiber is Now Available in 63 Cities and Introduces the Latest Fiber To The Room (FTTR) Technology By Huawei
Huawei's Felix Qiu: 5G SA Geared Up for Fast Development By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
All Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 24, 2023 Reimagine IPoDWDM with Converged Optical Routing Architecture
August 30, 2023 The Future of Network Automation for Tier 2/3 Service Providers
August 30, 2023 The Future of Service Assurance for Telecommunications Operators
September 6, 2023 Timing is everything in 5G: Distributing synchronization across any IP network with overlay sync
September 6, 2023 5G Service Assurance, an almost super-human challenge without applying next-generation automation techniques
September 7, 2023 Leveraging Location Intelligence for Sustainable Operations in Telecommunications
September 11, 2023 How to supercharge operations with intelligent inventory & assurance
September 12, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Day 1
September 13, 2023 Test Automation - A Key to Telco Cloud Adoption
September 14, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Ramping Up for DOCSIS 4.0
September 14, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Day 2
Webinar Archive
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE