The Notebook Dump: T-Mobile to scrap 5G reliability ads

The Notebook Dump: T-Mobile to scrap 5G reliability ads3/24/2023
Jeff Baumgartner, Mike Dano, Nicole Ferraro and Phil Harvey discuss cable versus fiber, consumer broadband labels and potential roadblocks to BEAD program rollouts. The editors also discuss why T-Mobile will need to re-think its 5G advertising strategy and whether TikTok is now cooler than ever in The Notebook Dump for the week ending March 24.
The stories covered include:
- Omdia's Jaimie Lenderman on how cable is speeding ahead on network upgrades
- Consumer advocates, industry groups still quibbling over broadband label rules
- 'Buy America' restrictions could bog down BEAD
- T-Mobile urged to stop using 'fast,' 'high-speed' or 'reliable' in FWA ads
- Comcast fights mobile ad complaint lodged by AT&T
If you want to skip around and listen, here are a few more things covered in this interview:
- Omdia Principal Analyst Jaimie Lenderman's PON survey. Is there an argument anymore for cable over fiber? (1:28)
- Consumer broadband labels and ongoing disagreements between service providers and public interest advocates (3:19)
- "Buy America" conditions could result in delays to BEAD program rollouts (7:39)
- T-Mobile doesn't operate the most reliable 5G network, according to a national advertising organization (15:40)
- Is TikTok now cooler and better than ever? (21:27)
— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading