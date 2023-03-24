The Notebook Dump: T-Mobile to scrap 5G reliability ads





Jeff Baumgartner, Mike Dano, Nicole Ferraro and Phil Harvey discuss cable versus fiber, consumer broadband labels and potential roadblocks to BEAD program rollouts. The editors also discuss why T-Mobile will need to re-think its 5G advertising strategy and whether TikTok is now cooler than ever in The Notebook Dump for the week ending March 24.

If you want to skip around and listen, here are a few more things covered in this interview:

Omdia Principal Analyst Jaimie Lenderman's PON survey. Is there an argument anymore for cable over fiber? (1:28)

Consumer broadband labels and ongoing disagreements between service providers and public interest advocates (3:19)

"Buy America" conditions could result in delays to BEAD program rollouts (7:39)

T-Mobile doesn't operate the most reliable 5G network, according to a national advertising organization (15:40)

Is TikTok now cooler and better than ever? (21:27)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading