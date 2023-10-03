The Notebook Dump: Gigi Sohn exits FCC race, Verizon's leadership shakedown





Jeff Baumgartner, Mike Dano, Nicole Ferraro, Phil Harvey and Kelsey Ziser discuss data center and optical network updates from OFC, Gigi Sohn's withdrawal of her nomination for FCC commissioner and Nokia's plans for a 4G/LTE network on the moon.

In addition, we discuss Charter and Comcast's stance on fixed wireless access, whether there are upgrades beyond DOCSIS 4.0, top executive turnover at Verizon, and 5G strategies in 2023 for AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon... all in the Notebook Dump for the week ending March 10.

The stories covered include:

If you want to skip around and listen, here are a few more things covered in this edition:

OFC was all about improving efficiency, and supporting higher bandwidth in data center optical networks (02:31)

Gigi Sohn withdrew her nomination for FCC commissioner (08:08)

Nokia Bell Labs partners with NASA, SpaceX, Intuitive Machines and others to launch a lunar rover and the first 4G/LTE network on the moon (13:45)

Charter and Comcast ruminate about their stance on fixed wireless access and keeping up with data demands (17:27)

Charter CEO Chris Winfrey says 4.0 might not be the end of the road for DOCSIS (18:49)

AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile announce their 5G strategies for 2023 and it's mostly business as usual. However, Verizon has made major changes to its executive leadership team (22:00)

Have a great weekend!

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading