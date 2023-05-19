The Notebook Dump: 5G monetization, MVNOs and scooter racing





AUSTIN – Big 5G Event – Light Reading editors Phil Harvey, Kelsey Ziser, Iain Morris and Mike Dano gathered on the show floor to discuss their top takeaways from the Big 5G Event, including the state of 5G monetization, open RAN, MVNOs and more. Hear all about it in The Notebook Dump for the week ending May 19.

If you want to skip around and listen, here are a few things covered in this episode:

The need for new 5G monetization models (01:00)

Open RAN ... it's complicated ... or maybe it's not (01:28)

T-Mobile's deal with Helium Mobile, and why the company is discussing its MVNOs (05:30)

Why John Deere is replacing miles of Ethernet cable with sensors (09:55)

Kelsey and Mike offer tips on safe scootering (14:20)

The stories covered include:

Have a great weekend!

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading