Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumRAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Digital Divide Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G and Beyond

Telcos need to build businesses as well as networks

News Analysis

Telcos are over-invested in 5G in every sense of the phrase.

The latest mobile generation has fallen well short of expectations, as recent numbers from analyst firm MTN Consulting attest. Total operator revenue actually declined in the second and third quarters last year, largely as a result of weak service revenues, MTN found.

In Q3, for instance, service revenues sank 7% – a startling number given the post-covid recovery had already begun – while device sales grew 2%. Services account for nearly 90% of telco revenues, so while the occasional bump in device sales is nice to have, it's not driving the business.

MTN's findings serve as a stark reminder for telcos. (Source: Russell Hart/Alamy Stock Photo)
MTN's findings serve as a stark reminder for telcos.
(Source: Russell Hart/Alamy Stock Photo)

The other part of this is the world-record capex. Telco capital intensity reached 17.9% in Q3 2022 – an all-time high and up from 16.8% in 3Q21.

So operators have been investing at a record pace but their business isn't growing. "Telcos, and their investors, expect new revenue streams to result from these buildout costs. So far, 5G has not delivered," MTN said.

Another analyst, Shiv Putcha from Mandala Insights, says operators' problems today are a legacy of the 3G era when they invested heavily but prioritized connectivity revenues without grasping the shift in power to the big Internet players.

Nearly two decades later we are still there today, with operators reaping increasingly mediocre returns on selling bigger data packages.

Escaping the death spiral

OK, everyone knows the story. How to break out of the death spiral?

Putcha points to some positive signals. One is the development of common APIs through the GSMA's Open GatewayOne Initiative, the latest but also the most sustained effort yet of turning networks into "something more consumable."

The other is operators trying to make use of AI beyond network optimization. Putcha cites an AI-powered remote veterinary image diagnostic system that SK Telecom showcased on its MWC booth.

SKT is one of the industry's most forward-leaning operators. It's been making headlines lately with its bold ambitions in not just AI but also in drones and the metaverse.

No question that these are risky bets and may blow up in its face. But it's notable that, like quite a lot of other Tier 1 Asian carriers, SKT has successfully made other, more proven bets in areas like payments, media and e-commerce.

One reason for this is the reduced presence of the US hyperscalers in these markets, opening up space for local players. But it is also because Asian businesses tend to be more willing than Western firms to stray out of their lanes. This can lead to unwieldy conglomerates but it also means they are better equipped to take advantage of emerging opportunities.

These operators have not been waiting for 5G to drive a path into new adjacencies. Too much of the industry has been expecting 5G will do the work of diversification for them; we see that in the massive capital spend.

5G will likely drive revenue growth some time in the future. But so far it's been a distraction. Telcos need to focus their attention on building out their businesses as well as building networks.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, Contributing Editor, special to Light Reading

One of America's most loved telecoms get-togethers, The BIG 5G Event, will be returning to Austin in 2023 to host 1,500+ telecom, cloud and technology professionals — and we want you to be a part of it!

For three days, you can meet and network with leaders from every part of the North American 5G ecosystem and hear from over 150 speakers on the hottest industry topics. To apply for your complimentary pass to the event, visit this link.

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco
May 10, 2023, Digital Symposium
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 21, 2023 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 23, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cable Goes Green
March 28, 2023 A 5G Transport Inflection Point: What’s Next?
March 29, 2023 Will Your Open RAN Deployment Meet User Expectations?
March 29, 2023 Are Your Cable/Fixed/FTTX Customers Impacted by Outages?
March 30, 2023 Taking the next step with Wi-Fi 6E
April 4, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 1
April 6, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 2
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Guiding Broadband To Address Industry-Wide Challenges By Kerry Doyle
After A Succesful Merger Indosat Aspires to Connect 21M Unconnected Indonesians in a Year By Indosat
Huawei Releases Next-Generation Wi-Fi 7 Home Gateway and FTTR for Home Solution at MWC By Huawei
Huawei and Global FinTech Partners Explore the Key DNA Towards Business Success By Huawei
Brazil Oi Embraces the Gigabit Everywhere Era By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE